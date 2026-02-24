Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is poised for a high-profile summer exit, with multiple top clubs circling the 23-year-old England international, who we understand will leave the City Ground regardless of whether they secure Premier League survival.

Anderson, who joined Forest from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024 for around £35m on a five-year deal, has been in outstanding form this season.

His dynamic performances in central midfield have earned him widespread acclaim, propelling him into the England set-up and making him a certainty to make Thomas Tuchel’s squad that travels across the Atlantic for the 2026 World Cup.

Off the back of this, Anderson has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most sought-after talents.

And while the Tricky Trees managed to fend off tentative interest in his services during the January window, we understand a move this summer now looks a certainty – and Forest’s divisional status will have no bearing on whether he stays or goes.

To that end, insiders understand Anderson is likely to depart the City Ground at the end of the campaign, with Nottingham Forest’s valuation in the £85m-£100m range.

Furthermore, and as exclusively first reported back on November 4, Manchester United are seriously keen and have been laying the groundwork for a summer approach.

Under INEOS’s ownership, the Red Devils view Anderson as the ideal addition to overhaul their midfield, especially with Casemiro and others potentially moving on.

United see him as a priority target, and we understand they are prepared to break their transfer record to secure his services, and are willing to meet the north end of Forest’s asking price to ensure they win the race.

Man Utd’s current most expensive buy remains the £89.3m paid to sign Paul Pogba all the way back in 2016.

However, Manchester City are considered huge admirers and favourites by many sources, with my colleague Dean Jones revealing in December that the Cityzens were also keen on a 2026 deal.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been linked with a £100m bid themselves, positioning themselves strongly in the race, particularly if they retain their manager, who Anderson would be keen to play under.

Newcastle United are also weighing a move, with the midfielder’s prior connection to St James’ Park adding intrigue.

Liverpool have been monitoring his progress and could yet enter the fray, while German giants Bayern Munich have expressed serious interest in bringing his Premier League experience to the Bundesliga.

Forest, buoyed by Anderson’s partnership with Ibrahim Sangare, will demand top dollar amid their own ambitions. Yet, with his contract running until 2029, any deal would require a substantial fee.

Anderson’s future remains one of the summer window’s hottest topics, as Europe’s elite vie for a player who has rapidly become a midfield standout.

