Man Utd prepared to shatter transfer record in move that’ll make Chelsea grin

Manchester United are closely monitoring a Crystal Palace star whose potential move in 2024 would break a transfer record and also work in Chelsea’s favour, per reports.

The Red Devils have shipped 19 goals in their first 11 matches this season, a defensive record that suggests all is not right at the back.

Andre Onana has struggled with his handling in the early going. To ensure he reverses his fortunes at Old Trafford, Onana is reportedly considering ignoring any call-up he receives for Cameroon at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The ageing Casemiro is struggling to provide adequate protection for his defence. Nonetheless, United’s defenders haven’t hit top form anyway.

The centre-back position is once again under the microscope amid poor form and injuries.

Lisandro Martinez is sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a metatarsal problem. Raphael Varane rarely puts a lengthy run of games together before succumbing to injury.

That leaves Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, and of the three, only Lindelof appears to be a viable long-term option. Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed the one-year extension in Lindelof’s contract has been triggered.

Maguire is back on West Ham’s radar ahead of the January window. Aged 35, Evans is only a short-term solution.

As such, a new centre-half to compete with Varane and potentially partner Martinez in 2024 has ben speculated.

According to the South London Press, the player in Man Utd’s sights is Crystal Palace ace, Marc Guehi.

Man Utd want Guehi; two clauses bring Chelsea into play

The 23-year-old has struck up an outstanding centre-back partnership with Joachim Andersen at Selhurst Park.

Guehi has also gone on to become a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squads since his £18m arrival from Chelsea two years ago.

The centre-half was heavily linked with Arsenal over the summer, while Tottenham reportedly lodged an enquiry too. However, both sides were put off by Palace’s £50m-plus valuation.

Now, per the South London Press, Man Utd could succeed where the north London pair failed.

The Red Devils are reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on Guehi ‘ahead of a potential summer move’.

Any such move will ring alarm bells at Chelsea, not least because as part of their sale to Palace in 2021, the Blues included two separate clauses.

The first reportedly ensures Chelsea ‘hold matching rights’ in the event Palace accept a bid for Guehi. In other words, Chelsea have the option to match any bid Palace accept.

Furthermore, the Mirror reported in May that any Guehi sale will see Chelsea net 25 percent of the fee via a sell-on clause.

Per the South London Press, Guehi’s potential Palace exit would almost certainly secure the club a greater sum than the £50m received for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 2019.

That transfer remains Palace’s club-record sale, though it would be shattered if Man Utd move for Guehi in 2024.

If Guehi moved for the round figure of £60m, for example, Chelsea would be in line to receive £15m through their sell-on clause.

