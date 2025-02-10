Man Utd ‘preparing €40m bid’ to sign Barcelona ace as ‘significant’ upgrade on two stars

Manchester United are already drafting up a €40m/£33.3m summer bid for a Barcelona star viewed as a ‘significant improvement’ on two United stars, and Barca’s stance on cashing in has been detailed in a report.

Ruben Amorim has brought his customary 3-4-2-1 formation to Old Trafford, with the Portuguese refusing to budge from his favoured system despite lacking viable options in several positions.

Man Utd did provide Amorim with a specialised wing-back in the winter window when signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. The left-footer was deployed at right wing-back when making his debut against Leicester in the FA Cup.

Yet according to a fresh update from Spanish outlet El Nacional, Man Utd are already ‘preparing a €40m bid’ for another left-footed wing-back.

The report stated: ‘Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United is preparing 40 million to sign the Barcelona full-back in the summer.’ The full-back in question is Alejandro Balde.

Amorim is said to view the 21-year-old Spain international as ‘an ideal reinforcement for his project at Old Trafford.’

Explaining why, the report claimed Amorim believes Balde would serve as a ‘significant improvement’ on two left-footed defenders already at his disposal – Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Zeroing in on precisely what traits has Amorim so enamoured, it was claimed Balde’s ‘speed, offensive ability and defensive solidity’ are admired, as well as his ability to affect the game vertically.

Will Barcelona cash in?

Balde is a product of Barcelona’s fabled La Masia academy and is Hansi Flick’s regular starter at left-back.

Yet despite his importance to the Catalonians and being contracted until 2028, El Nacional made a case for why a summer bid from Man Utd could succeed.

The report stated: ‘Barca is in a delicate situation. Although Balde is a product of La Masia and one of the most promising full-backs in European football, the offer from Manchester United is a temptation that is difficult to ignore in a difficult economic context for the club.

‘The 40 million euros could be a significant financial injection, allowing the sports management to deal with other key reinforcements for next season.’

However, one figure in Barcelona who doesn’t wish to see Balde depart is his manager.

The report continued: ‘Flick highly values ​​Balde’s progression and his impact on the team.

‘His ability to traverse the wing with solvency, join the attack and maintain a good defensive performance make him a profile that is difficult to replace.

‘In addition, his connection with players such as Pedri , Gavi or Fermin Lopez reflects the spirit of the new Barca generation.’

Summing up whether a proposed United bid would succeed, El Nacional concluded: ‘The final decision will depend on several factors: the sporting project that Barca proposes to him, United’s financial offer and, above all, the will of the player himself.

‘For now, the only thing that is clear is that Manchester United are determined to go all out for Balde, and Barca will have to assess whether they prioritise sporting stability or economic benefit.

‘The summer is looking hectic in the offices at Camp Nou, and Balde’s future will be one of the main focuses in the planning of Flick’s new Barca.’

