The only club to show serious interest in signing Marcus Rashford have aborted their chase and will instead funnel £111m of their huge summer budget towards the signing of Victor Osimhen, according to a report.

The future of Marcus Rashford has become a hot topic of late. The 26-year-old has endured a down season, returning figures of just eight goals and five assists across 40 matches in all competitions.

Rashford is among Man Utd’s top earners, pocketing a cool £325,000-a-week at Old Trafford. But with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe pulling the strings, the British billionaire plans to take a sledgehammer to his under-achieving squad this summer.

The Telegraph led the way, claiming Man Utd will listen to offers for every player in their squad barring Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

In theory, that means United would consider selling the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, though it was clarified they’ll certainly not be forced out.

In the case of Rashford, the Athletic subsequently reported two things must happen before the struggling forward would be sold.

Firstly, Rashford would have to make it crystal clear to the club he wants to leave. Secondly, Man Utd would have to receive an offer they deem suitable.

A report in Spain quickly listed three clubs who could swoop for the wide man – PSG, Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

Of the trio, it’s PSG who are the only club to have shown genuine interest in signing Rashford in the past. The French giant explored a move in the summer of 2022 and are currently on the look-out for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe who’ll join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

The Mirror reported in March that the Parisian club were prepared to put £75m on the table for Rashford who is valued at £100m by Man Utd.

However, according to a fresh update from i news, PSG will not make a serious attempt to sign the winger this summer.

PSG want Victor Osimhen instead

They stated PSG have ‘cooled interest’ in Rashford who is ‘not part of a shortlist of “three or four” forwards PSG are looking at.’

Instead, it’s Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen who heads that list and per i news, it’s Naples where the majority of PSG’s reported £200m summer budget will be spent.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer and his contract contains a release clause understood to be worth €130m/£111m.

Like Man Utd, PSG are attempting to move away from Hollywood-style signings. The likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos helped PSG retain their domestic dominance, though they failed to break the club’s duck in the Champions League.

PSG will now target younger and hungrier players and Osimhen is understood to be their primary target for the upcoming summer window.

The 25-year-old helped fire Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 last term. He’s not been as prolific this time around, though a return of 17 goal contributions in 22 league matches is anything but modest.

With PSG out of the running for Rashford, it’s looking increasingly certain the forward will still be a Man Utd player next year.

