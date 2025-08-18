Manchester United are ready to accept Roma’s bid for Jadon Sancho and during discussions, the Serie A giant have kickstarted a move for a second United outcast, according to reports.

Soon after the 2024/25 campaign concluded, Man Utd told five first-team stars they had no future at Old Trafford. The quintet were Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Alejandro Granacho, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

So far, Rashford is the only one to depart by way of his loan switch to Barcelona. The deal can be turned permanent through an option to buy worth €30m / £26m.

Garnacho has agreed personal terms with Chelsea who are deep in discussions over the transfer fee with Man Utd.

Chelsea believe £35m represents a fair price, while United are holding out for closer to £50m.

Sancho, meanwhile, was the subject of a bid from Roma last week. The offer put forward is a loan containing a conditional obligation to buy for £20m. Per Fabrizio Romano, the conditions that trigger the permanent move are almost guaranteed.

Romano stated Man Utd are ready to “accept” the bid, with the deal now hinging on whether Roma and Sancho can agree personal terms.

And according to the latest from the transfer guru, Roma have also made a play for Malacia during their talks over Sancho.

Taking to X, he wrote: “AS Roma make contact for Tyrell Malacia as left back option.

“During talks with Man United for Sancho (no green light yet from Jadon), AS Roma also ask for Malacia deal conditions.

“Tyrell, keen on the move; Besiktas also interested in the Dutch left back.”

Tyrell Malacia transfer latest

The January signing of Patrick Dorgu, combined with Luke Shaw’s return to fitness and Amad Diallo providing yet another option at left wing-back means Malacia’s race at Old Trafford is run.

The Dutchman was loaned to PSV Eindhoven in January but the Eredivisie giant chose not to activate their €10m / £8.6m option to buy when the season finished.

Malacia’s existing deal with United expires in the summer of 2026, though the club do hold an option for an extra season.

As such, Man Utd would ideally sell Malacia now or at least secure a loan that contains an obligation to buy.

The alternative is loaning Malacia out for the 2025/26 season, extending his contract by one year through the option, then attempting to sell the player once more next summer.

