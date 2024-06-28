Man Utd primed to sell Marcus Rashford to PSG, as transfer fee, exit reasons and Ten Hag stance all emerge

Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are mutually open to parting ways this window and with PSG ready to make a move, reports have detailed several key elements in the surprise exit.

Rashford enjoyed the best season of his career during the 2022/23 campaign when bagging 30 goals across all competitions. The 26-year-old was a regular starter for England on the left wing at that time, though both his club and international careers have stalled since then.

Rashford endured a torrid campaign last season that saw the right-footer return figures of just eight goals and five assists in 43 appearances.

The end result saw Rashford miss out on Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024, never mind the final 26-man party.

Prior reports earlier this year claimed just three stars have been deemed unavailable for sale at any price by Man Utd. The trio in question are Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Trusted reporter David Ornstein subsequently stated Man Utd would not actively push the likes of Rashford out. though they would be open to a sale at the right price.

Now, fresh reports over the last 24 hours have revealed the right set of circumstances to bring Rashford’s career at Old Trafford to a close are falling into place.

PSG want Rashford to replace Mbappe

Firstly, HITC stated PSG – who are seeking a direct replacement for Kylian Mbappe who has signed for Real Madrid – are ready to pounce.

The French giants are first seeking encouragement from Man Utd and Rashford that a deal is viable before thundering in with a bid. But per the report, encouragement a deal is there to be made is exactly what they’re receiving.

It’s claimed Man Utd’s end of season review also ran the rule over Rashford and why he dramatically lost form.

The club are said to be ‘bewildered’ at why Rashford struggled on the pitch. And while United ultimately decided to stick with under-fire manager Erik ten Hag following the review, they have determined retaining Rashford isn’t quite so necessary.

Furthermore, Rashford himself is said to be ‘open to the prospect of moving to the French capital.’ He does have interest from Saudi Arabia too, though that route does not appeal to the player.

United have reportedly made it crystal clear to intermediaries that they won’t stand in the way of a transfer if their demands are met.

Man Utd want £70m-plus in Rashford sale

To that end, Sky Sports claim Man Utd will seek a fee in excess of £70m before giving the final go-ahead to a sale.

PSG are among the few European clubs who can easily afford that sum, especially given the colossal savings they’re making with Mbappe’s wages now off the books.

Furthermore, PSG are one of very few clubs who can match Rashford’s £325,000-a-week salary. As such, a pay cut would not be required on the player’s end.

Another factor that is adding fuel to the transfer fire is the fact the sale of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the balance sheet.

Man Utd’s budget for the summer window prior to player sales is believed to be a modest £50m. Selling a homegrown star like Rashford for upwards of £70m would greatly enhance their spending power over the next few months.

A final point to note is HITC’s claim the relationship between Rashford and Ten Hag is ‘strained.’

Rashford was the subject of various disciplinary breaches last season and United’s hierarchy are said to believe ‘a parting of the ways could be the right thing for all parties.’

That includes Ten Hag who would be spared the rigours of managing a player who has made headlines for his off-field antics as much as his on-field displays over the last 12 months.

