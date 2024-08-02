Manchester United are ready to sell Scott McTominay but Erik ten Hag doesn’t want to lose him, which could cause disruption behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Fulham and Galatasaray are interested in the Scottish international and both clubs have already made bids for him but haven’t matched the Red Devils’ price tag.

Man Utd’s sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with getting several players off the books by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and McTominay is on that list.

He isn’t viewed as a key player for the future, even though he scored 10 goals last season and is on relatively low wages of £65,000 per week.

Fulham have seen a £23m offer rejected for McTominay and could return with an improved bid. Man Utd are willing to sell him for £30m.

Galatasaray are also considering launching another bid for the 27-year-old but are unlikely to match his valuation. Everton are also admirers of McTominay but their financial situation makes a move for him unlikely.

Tottenham are also considering a shock move for McTominay as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his midfield, so there is certainly no shortage of interest in him.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford before but the chances of a departure seem much more likely this summer.

Erik ten Hag sends clear McTominay message

Despite several clubs circling for McTominay and the Man Utd board being eager to sell, Ten Hag has made clear that he doesn’t want to lose him.

“I’m pleased to have him in my squad,” Ten Hag said in a recent interview, with journalist Florian Plettenberg adding that the manager ‘wants to keep’ McTominay.

But ultimately the future of the Scotsman doesn’t lie with Ten Hag. Ratcliffe, Ashworth and INEOS have full control over Man Utd’s transfer business and they seem to have already made their minds up.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are working hard to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who could be McTominay’s replacement.

The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the PSG star but the French giants are holding out for over £50m for him and an agreement is yet to be reached on a fee.

Ashworth has drawn up a four-man shortlist of alternatives to Ugarte should Man Utd miss out – Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, free agent Adrien Rabiot, Burnley’s Sander Berge and Liverpool target Joey Veerman.

With that in mind, everything points towards McTominay leaving this summer, much to the frustration of Ten Hag.

