Man Utd primed to trigger Antoine Semenyo release clause as Liverpool threaten spectacular move

Manchester United sources insist they would have the capability to meet Antoine Semenyo’s release clause in January, as TEAMtalk assesses the state of play as Liverpool plan their own move for the Bournemouth star.

Semenyo, 25, has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in Europe, with his scintillating form for the Cherries capturing the attention of multiple sides.

This season, the Ghanaian international has notched six goals and three assists in the Premier League thus far. Only leading scorers Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have more goal contributions this term than the 25-year-old.

We have consistently reported how United are one of his suitors, along with Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City.

Semenyo has a release clause of £65m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons), which will be active in January, which has put interested parties on red alert. The clause is set to drop to around £50m in the summer.

Crucially, sources have informed TEAMtalk that United would be able to match the £65m price tag in January, should they choose to seriously pursue the winger.

Their main dilemma now opening up is whether to go head-to-head with Liverpool to sign him…

Liverpool threaten Man Utd’s Semenyo chase

The current suggestions are that Bournemouth’s Semenyo would choose Liverpool as his top destination, as was reported by TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey earlier today. This could prove off-putting to United.

The club are doing their own explorations to discover how he feels about his next step and, up to now, have had a good feeling they could get him.

But that was before Mohamed Salah rocked Anfield with his public criticism of the Liverpool hierarchy, leaving the club suddenly having to escalate plans to replace their star player.

TEAMtalk revealed last week how United believe that it will be worth paying the January premium for Semenyo if it means beating their rivals to the signing.

There is an expectation that they will be playing European football next season, so strength in numbers is going to be needed, and they would welcome the idea of having Semenyo well settled.

The Bournemouth star is considered the kind of player that could add similar style and depth to the squad as Amad Diallo, who has been a very important for them in his right wing-back role.

United sources have confirmed they do have the capability to spend the required £65m to get Semenyo.

It would likely mean pushing their main midfield targets back to the summer – but that was looking likely anyway because none of them, such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baelba, are available in January.

