Manchester United are increasingly open to allowing Real Betis to complete the signing of Antony this summer, though the Red Devils are desperate to willing to discuss a reduced fee if LaLiga side allow one of their best players to move the other way, per reports in Spain.

The Brazilian winger moved to Andalusia in January in a bid to recapture his old form. Having initially joined Manchester United for a fee that would eventually top £86m (€100m, $111m) back in summer 2022, the Red Devils rarely saw any signs of why they had shelled out the second-biggest fee in their history.

Thankfully, for all parties, the move to join the Heliopolis has paid rich dividends, with Antony now having contributed towards nine goals (five scored, four assists) in 17 appearances for Real Betis – form which has helped push Manuel Pellegrini’s side to within a point of the Champions League places in LaLiga.

Qualification to Europe’s premier competition will certainly aid Betis’ chances of signing Antony on a permanent basis, although United’s valuation of the player – currently set for around €50m (£42.8m, $57m) – is well beyond their reach.

However, with several high-profile figures at Betis having already making clear their plans to keep Antony around into next season and beyond, those hopes have now increased off the back of new Man Utd interest in one of their own players, with Jesus Rodriguez wanted by Ruben Amorim as part of any deal.

And according to ElNacional, United have now ‘proposed’ for the 19-year-old winger to be included as part of any deal for Antony and could allow Betis to complete a ‘discounted transfer’ for the Brazilian if the Spain Under-21 international moves in the opposite direction.

The report claims the proposal leaves Betis with a ‘big question’ over whether they’re willing to ‘sacrifice Jesus’, with many at the club believing he ‘could be a legend like Joaquin Sanchez’.

And in order to get a deal done, the Betis board would need to convince coach Pellegrini to let his prodigious young star leave, with the coach ‘having made it very clear throughout that he hopes to continue counting on Rodríguez for much longer’.

What have Real Betis been saying about Antony?

However, Betis’ desire to keep Antony at the Estadio Benito Villamarin could ultimately prove the trump card.

And their sporting director Manu Fajardo said recently: “Here, we work on devalued players, analysing data from players who have reached very high moments and peaks, but who for various reasons have significantly decreased their performances.

“In Antony’s case, he has performed since minute one at Betis.

“The player quickly integrated into the project and has demonstrated spectacular performances since his arrival.”

Real Betis star Isco added: “We hope that Antony will remain at the club, but in football, nothing can be taken for granted. We need to do crowdfunding to bring Antony in!”

Pellegrini also admits he’s loved what he has seen so far from Antony and feels he’s a player who has started to justify the enormous fee United shelled out for him in the first place.

“He is a very special player, it is not a coincidence when €100m (£86m) are paid for a player. He arrived with the conviction that he had to mature,” Pellegrini stated last month.

“He has more than enough conditions; more than demonstrating his ability, he is demonstrating his functionality and his capacity to be a practical player.

“Now he is more focused on finishing the play, on taking crosses… He is showing a lot of humility and accepting the challenge of evolving in his career because he is still very young.”

Antony himself has admitted he is loving life in LaLiga and the south of Spain.

“I am very happy here, but I do not know what will happen in the future,” he said. “I always say that I enjoy every day, with the club, the city, everything, and I give my best for the team. It is still too early to talk about my future.”

Antony also said: “I think that to regain my confidence, the most important thing was to reconnect with myself. I found that here, and that’s why I’m very happy and more confident every day.”

Meanwhile, from a United end, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear that Antony has no future at Old Trafford and they are only willing to discuss his sale this summer, rather than green-lighting a second stint away on loan.

Man Utd transfer latest: Liam Delap hopes advance; two huge midfielders eyed

Meanwhile, United boss Amorim has been told that the club’s problems this season could actually help in their bid to sign Liam Delap, with a former Old Trafford star revealing his surprise verdict and amid fresh claims that a big-money agreement for the Ipswich striker is closing in.

Elsewhere, United could miss out on one of their top goalkeeper targets to rivals Man City this summer in a hefty transfer blow to Amorim, who is believed to have made the superstar shot-stopper a prime summer target.

It’s also understood that Amorim would love to add two midfielders to his squad this summer.

And sources have now told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Newcastle leader Bruno Guimaraes has been added to United’s midfield shortlist alongside a 21-year-old star.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Jesus Rodriguez?

By Rob McCarthy

➡️ Had spells at the youth academies of AD Nervion and Calavera CF, in between his initial stint in Betis’ youth set-up before eventually heading to Andalusia in 2023.

➡️ Started out playing for the Betis B team in 2023 and has scored nine goals in 36 appearances for the club’s second string.

➡️ He made his debut for the senior team in a 6-1 win over CD Gevora in October 24 and has gone to score twice in 26 games to date, with two assists.

➡️ Rodriguez is also a Spain youth international and played for the national Under-19 football team at the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. He helped the team win the competition.

➡️ In terms of his playing style, the 19-year-old is known for his electric pace and technical ability. He also has excellent dribbling skills and a tremendous work ethic.