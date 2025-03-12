Man Utd propose Hojlund plus £33.75m for Amorim’s ‘dream’ striker signing

Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund and Napoli frontman (on loan at Galatasaray) Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have ‘proposed’ a cash-plus-player swap deal that would see Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen trade places, and an Italian reporter has detailed two reasons why it has chances to succeed.

Man Utd splashed out £64m (rising to £72m through add-ons) when signing Hojlund from Atalanta. But just over 18 months into his Old Trafford tenure, it’s a move that looks destined to be a dud.

Hojlund has failed to score in 20 consecutive appearances for the Red Devils, while the MEN recently reported Man Utd coaches are ‘losing patience’ with the Dane.

With fellow frontman Joshua Zirkzee not pulling up any trees either, United fully intend to sign a new striker in the summer.

GiveMeSport claimed on Monday that two strikers on United’s extensive shortlist – Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko – are highly unlikely to join.

The pair will reportedly turn their nose up at the chance to sign with the Red Devils if there’s no European football on offer. Unless Man Utd win the Europa League, there’ll be no European commitments next term.

FC Porto’s Samu Aghehowa and Liam Delap of Ipswich Town are others on United’s radar. A higher profile striker also under consideration is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray.

GMS claimed Osimhen is actually Ruben Amorim’s ‘dream acquisition’ and according to Italian journalist, Luca Cerchione, the Red Devils have acted on their interest.

“Keep an eye on the Rasmus Hojlund trail, which was reported to me last week,” said Cerchione who primarily covers Napoli when speaking on 1 Station Radio (as cited by TuttoJuve).

“United have proposed Hojlund to Napoli as part of the deal that could bring Victor Osimhen to Manchester United.”

Two reasons why Hojlund-Osimhen swap can succeed

Cerchione went on to detail two reasons why Hojlund and Osimhen could trade places.

Per the reporter, Napoli boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of Hojlund who made his name in Serie A with Atalanta.

Furthermore, Cerchione suggested €40m/£33.75m plus Hojlund for Osimhen would be viewed as a favourable deal by Napoli.

“In order for Osimhen’s price tag to drop, they (Man Utd) will also talk about Hojlund, who Conte likes a lot,” added Cerchione.

“We’ll see, we’ll follow this lead. 40 million (euros), plus Hojlund, would be a deal in favour of Napoli.”

Osimhen will return to Napoli when his loan spell with Galatasaray concludes in the summer.

His release clause is currently set at €120m, though drops in value to around €75m-€80m from July 1.

Napoli fully intend to sell the striker who has no future in Naples.

