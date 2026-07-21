Manchester United won’t move for Carlos Baleba or Alex Scott due to the high costs involved, with TEAMtalk able to reveal a star valued at less than £40m is fast emerging as a serious target to complete the midfield rebuild.

The Red Devils always intended to recruit three central midfielders this summer after Casemiro’s departure and their planned exit for Manuel Ugarte. While Casemiro has already moved on, United’s plans were not compromised when Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup that is expected to sideline him until the latter stages of the season.

United have already strengthened with the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but after stepping away from a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, attention has turned elsewhere.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Graeme Bailey has been told United’s recruitment team, led by Jason Wilcox, are now carefully weighing up several alternatives.

If money were no issue, United would complete their overhaul by simply signing Carlos Baleba, though for now at least, the financials involved don’t make sense for the Red Devils.

“What I am hearing is they want someone who can really help them defensively,” Bailey confirmed.

“In an ideal world they’d just sign Carlos Baleba. They absolutely love his game. Yes, he didn’t have his best season, but they still believe he’d be an outstanding fit for Manchester United.”

However, Brighton’s valuation has effectively ended any realistic hopes of that deal.

Man Utd baulk at Baleba, Scott costs

“United believe Baleba is worth somewhere around the £50m mark, especially after what they considered an inconsistent campaign. Brighton couldn’t disagree more,” continued Bailey.

“Even before Elliot Anderson became the most expensive British player ever (now surpassed by Morgan Rogers), Brighton were talking about figures well north of £75m and closer to £100m. That immediately puts him outside United’s thinking.”

With significant spending still required elsewhere in the squad, United are unwilling to stretch that far.

Bailey continued: “They’ve still got plenty to do beyond midfield. A left-back remains a priority and they still want a versatile forward, although Marcus Rashford’s situation and what happens with Joshua Zirkzee will have a huge bearing on that.”

Baleba is not the only name under consideration.

Our reporter understands Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott continues to be admired, although recent developments have done little to improve United’s chances.

The trusted journo added: “They absolutely love Alex Scott, but his decision to reject Bournemouth’s new contract doesn’t suddenly make him easier to sign.

“If anything, Bournemouth’s valuation is enormous and well beyond what United believe represents fair value.”

Kone, Berge, Camavinga…

Roma’s Manu Kone also remains firmly on the shortlist.

“Kone is another player they like a lot and, as TEAMtalk revealed earlier in July, they’ve been doing a huge amount of work on him in recent weeks,” Bailey continued.

“His asking price is around the £50m mark, perhaps a little lower, but even then there are still some inside Old Trafford who aren’t totally convinced at that valuation.”

One intriguing option emerging is Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Bailey stated: “Everyone knows they loved Aurelien Tchouameni, but that was always more of a dream signing than a realistic one.

“Camavinga has now been offered to them and I’d definitely keep an eye on that one. He wouldn’t come cheap either, but there’s no doubt he’s a top-class player.”

Perhaps the most attainable option is Fulham midfielder Sander Berge, and valued at less than £40m, he’s now a serious target for INEOS.

“Experience is something they value and that’s why Berge keeps coming up,” our inside man added.

“He’s proven in the Premier League, he’d probably cost under £40m and he showed again at the World Cup with Norway that when he’s surrounded by top-quality players he can elevate his game.

“He’s someone United genuinely believe could come in and do a very good job.”

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Left-back, left winger latest

Away from midfield, Bailey says the search for a left-back continues, with Newcastle defender Lewis Hall still viewed as the standout option.

Bailey stated: “As TEAMtalk revealed, Lewis Hall is top of their list and United remain convinced he’d be open to moving to Old Trafford.

“The problem is Newcastle have absolutely no desire to sell him, so while Hall remains the dream option, they’re continuing to assess alternatives.”

United are also planning further additions in attack.

“Two names I’d keep an eye on are Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye,” he added.

“United see both Senegal internationals as excellent fits. Sarr was particularly impressive at the World Cup and showed again how effective he can be when used through the middle as well as out wide.”

Any attacking move, however, will depend heavily on departures.

“Marcus Rashford’s future is still one of the biggest issues. He’s one of the highest-paid players in Europe and until that’s resolved it impacts what United can do.

“Barcelona remain very interested, but United are becoming increasingly frustrated because they don’t want to see another loan deal, which is what Barca have always preferred.

“The reality, though, is it could still end up going that way.

“Barcelona are reshaping their attack after signing Anthony Gordon, while Robert Lewandowski has gone, Ferran Torres looks likely to leave and there’s still uncertainty surrounding Raphinha. So Rashford remains very much on their radar.”

With midfield, left-back and attack all still requiring attention, the coming weeks are shaping up to be decisive for United’s summer business, but Bailey believes the holding midfield position remains the club’s biggest unresolved priority.

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