Two separate sources have confirmed Manchester United are sizing up a 29-year-old title-winning striker if missing out on No 1 target, Liam Delap.

Delap is top of Man Utd’s shortlist of strikers and following Ipswich Town’s relegation to the Championship, can now be signed for £30m.

Delap is in high demand, with The Athletic previously claiming over half of the Premier League are exploring moves for the frontman who is widely viewed as a future England international.

In the event Man Utd miss out, their fans may be expecting the club to pursue one of the higher profile strikers the club continue to be linked with. Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, to name just three, have been mentioned by one outlet or another.

However, Sky Germany put the surprise name of Patrik Schick in the frame a fortnight ago and a second source has shed new light on what would unquestionably be a shock move for Man Utd.

Firstly, Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger wrote: “Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick.

“Man Utd are in the market for a No.9 and prefer a younger profile – but Schick is also considered interesting.

“Initial contact was made, but nothing concrete so far. One of many names on the list.”

Berger then offered insight into how big of a bid is required to seal a deal. The reporter also revealed Schick has his eyes on a move to the Premier League despite the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

“Leverkusen would demand €25m-€30m (£21.4m-£25.7m) for Schick who is under contract until 2027,” continued Berger.

“The Premier League is Schick’s preferred destination. Despite interest from Saudi clubs, a move to the Middle East is currently not an option.”

And per the latest from GiveMeSport, Man Utd are very much in the mix for Schick if missing out on Delap.

Their report read: ‘Manchester United have identified Schick as an attainable alternative to Delap, according to GMS sources, and there is a possibility that talks will be held with Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen if they are forced to accept defeat in their bid to bring in their first-choice target.’

At 29, Schick would become by far the oldest signing made in the INEOS era so far. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co are targeting younger players in the market – such as Delap – though view Schick as a cost-effective and readymade alternative.

The report continued: ‘GMS sources have been told that Manchester United would be going against their transfer strategy if they land Schick as their preference is to bring in up-and-coming talent who could spend the vast majority of their career at Old Trafford, but his reputation as a clinical finisher has resulted in catching Amorim’s eye.’

Schick won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen last term and has returned figures of 25 goals in 42 matches across all competitions this season.

But of course, a deal will only take shape if Man Utd cannot sign Delap…

Liam Delap wants gigantic pay increase

The race to sign Delap appears to be narrowing down to two clubs – Manchester United and Chelsea.

Reporter Ben Jacobs claimed Delap will favour clubs who can offer Champions League football. As such, Man Utd’s hopes may rest on winning the Europa League.

The latest from The Chronicle also claimed buying clubs must be prepared to meet Delap’s wage demands which could see the striker secure a minimum of a 500 percent increase.

Delap currently pockets just £20,000-a-week with Ipswich. Per the report, the 22-year-old is ‘expected to ask for wages between £120,000 to £150,000 per week.’

A bump to £120,000-a-week would see Delap secure a 500 percent pay increase. £150,000-a-week would constitute a staggering 650 percent pay bump.

Why Patrik Schick? EVERYTHING you need to know…

By Samuel Bannister

Schick was part of Bayer Leverkusen’s invincible Bundesliga-winning squad last season, but only contributed seven goals from 20 league appearances.

This term, he has become a much more prominent player for Xabi Alonso’s side, having 17 goals from 26 league games to his name at the time of writing. He also finally got his first Champions League goal earlier in the season.

Now 29, Schick gained international attention when he scored from the half-way line against Scotland at Euro 2020. But his career pathway has mixed highs like that with other lows.

For example, in 2017 he became AS Roma’s record signing after a breakout season in Serie A with Sampdoria. But he only went on to score five league goals for them over two seasons, sometimes being a victim of mis-use as a winger, before being sent to the Bundesliga.

A loan move to RB Leipzig wasn’t made permanent, but Bayer Leverkusen bought him in 2020 and he has endured a range of fortunes there ever since.

His goal tallies from his four seasons prior to this one illustrate some decent metrics, but also some of the issues he has faced with injuries and consistency. 13, 24, 4 and 13. He is on course, though, to match his career-best tally as soon as his next goal goes in this season.

Standing at 6 ft 3 in, Schick isn’t an out-and-out target man but does have a presence up front. Left-footed, he isn’t usually someone to take on opponents but can lay the ball off reliably and earned a reputation as a bit of a goal poacher last season.

Indeed, many of his contributions to Bayer Leverkusen’s first Bundesliga title were late goals from the bench. This season, he has thrived with more responsibility as a starter.

Only Harry Kane has scored more goals than Schick in the Bundesliga before the last five games of the season. The Czech forward even managed to bag four in one game back in December in a 5-1 win over Freiburg.

There have long since been elements of Schick’s game that appeal to top clubs and he has slotted in well for a successful Leverkusen side. However, it would be a stretch to call him a complete striker.

Anyone who takes Schick will have to hope he brings his most positive attributes only.