An under-fire Man Utd star has been described as 'damaged' amid rampant speculation he'll leave the club this summer

Alan Shearer declared a “damaged” Manchester United star simply isn’t good enough for the club, and an increasingly frustrated Ruben Amorim has reportedly decided enough is enough and greenlit a sale.

After the heroics and drama of the Europa League comeback against Lyon, Man Utd crashed back down to earth when falling to Wolves on Sunday. United did have the better of the chances at Old Trafford, though familiar failures in front of goal saw Amorim’s men draw a blank for the third time in their last four Premier League matches.

With Joshua Zirkzee injured it was Rasmus Hojlund who led the line. The Dane has endured a nightmare second season and has scored just one goal in 2025.

One man who knows a thing or two about centre-forward play is Alan Shearer. And speaking in his role as a pundit on Match of the Day 2, the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer described Hojlund as a “damaged” player.

“I’m looking at a damaged player in Hojlund,” Shearer said. “I think he wasn’t ready and isn’t ready to lead the line at a club like Manchester United.

“Three Premier League goals [this season], and at the minute I’m seeing a player that doesn’t really want to get in there.

“He’s perhaps a second too early or a second too late, and his timing is all wrong. I think there’s no doubt he’s (suffering from) a crisis in confidence.”

Manager Amorim is well aware of the challenges he faces in turning United’s ship around. And according to GiveMeSport, Amorim believes United’s lack of a reliable striker is the single biggest issue he’s inherited.

That reflects extremely poorly on Hojlund, and Amorim’s comments after the Wolves defeat showcased a sense of exasperation with the Dane.

“If we don’t score goals nothing matters, because in the end it is the result that counts,” declared Amorim.

The United boss added: “The only way I know is to work on him (Hojlund) and show him the videos.

“He needs to score a goal and he won’t score if he is out [of the team] so I try to manage that during games.”

Amorim concluded: “If you look at the games we have several players that miss big chances, not just Rasmus.

“Of course, for Rasmus, the game is to score goals because he’s a striker, but it’s a team thing. Our team should score more goals, it’s not just Rasmus missing chances.”

Yet despite attempting to put a diplomatic spin on the situation, GMS claimed Amorim has already determined enough is enough…

Rasmus Hojlund returning to Serie A?

United were described as being ‘open to offers’ for and ‘prepared to offload’ the Dane who has ‘failed to convince’ Amorim he’s a player worth keeping.

Hojlund cost £64m (rising to £72m through add-ons) when signed from Atalanta nearly two years ago. Yet despite his poor showings in England, Hojlund’s stock remains high in Italy.

And per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, leading Serie A sides sense an opportunity and have already begun putting calls into Man Utd.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier in April, Romano said: “In this month, so the first 10 days of April, Italian clubs started calling to understand the situation of Rasmus Hojlund.

“They have a feeling there could be an opportunity to bring the player back to Italy. United signed him from Atalanta and now he could return to Serie A at the end of the season.”

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti subsequently verified Man Utd are open to offloading Hojlund. The club aim to sign a potent new striker, with Liam Delap of Ipswich Town their current No 1 target.

Regarding cost, reports in Italy pointed to Man Utd slapping a €60m / £52m valuation on the player. Sources have told TEAMtalk a more realistic sale price is £40m.

Both figures may sound ambitious to some, though the presence of multiple bidders would aid United’s chances of driving the price up.

Caught Offside recently claimed all three of Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli hold interest in bringing Hojlund back to Italy.

