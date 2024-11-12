Man Utd put ‘expensive flop’ signed in July up for sale, with ‘dream’ Amorim replacement named

Manchester United will listen to offers for Joshua Zirkzee in January, while a report has also stated who Ruben Amorim’s ‘dream’ replacement is.

Zirkzee was among the final crop of signings made by former Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag in the Dutchman’s last window at the helm. Zirkzee cost £36.5m to sign from Bologna, though while it’s still early days, few would argue he’s looked capable of justifying that price tag so far.

The 23-year-old striker has returned paltry figures of just one goal and two assists in 17 appearances.

Rasmus Hojlund was favoured by both Ten Hag and interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy when the Dane was available for selection.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, new boss Amorim has no need of Zirkzee’s services either.

The headline in their latest article branded Zirkzee an ‘expensive flop’ before declaring ‘he will be put on the market in January.’ A return to Serie A where Zirkzee made his name at Bologna was touted in the piece.

Calciomercato strongly suggested the managerial change from Ten Hag to Amorim is at the heart of Man Utd being willing to sever ties with Zirkzee just six months after his arrival. Per the report, Amorim ‘has already asked for intervention on the market during the winter transfer window.’

The report concluded by naming Sporting CP hotshot, Viktor Gyokeres, as Amorim’s ‘dream’ signing in the striker position. But for that scenario to unfold, Man Utd may have to wait until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Gyokeres price tag confirmed, but Man Utd must wait

Speaking last weekend about the possibility of raiding his former club, Amorim declared he won’t deprive Sporting of their finest stars in January.

“I won’t in January, that’s what I said. I don’t know about the summer,” admitted Amorim.

“The first point – to hold on until the summer. Sporting’s players are very good players. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Gyokeres can leave Sporting in 2025 for a fee in the €60m-€70m range. His overarching release clause is set at €100m, though an ‘agreement’ allows for a cheaper transfer in the €60m-€70m range in 2025.

The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are understood to be taking a look at the Swedish ace. Gyokeres’ incredible figures of 23 goals and four assists in just 18 matches this season are an obvious reason why.

But crucially for Man Utd, Plettenberg stressed a January exit is currently not on the cards for Gyokeres.

That suits Man Utd down to the ground given Amorim has already revealed Man Utd won’t sign a player from Sporting in the winter window.

Latest Man Utd news – Nkunku to Man Utd / Tah competition

In other news, Chelsea are willing to sell Christopher Nkunku to Man Utd if able to recoup the full £52m fee they paid RB Leipzig.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have been confirmed as a genuine contender for Jonathan Tah’s signature in January. That comes after reports in Spain claimed the Bayer Leverkusen centre-back is in Man Utd’s sights after contact with the defender’s camp was made.

Finally, Man Utd have confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy will not form part of Amorim’s coaching staff.

Van Nistelrooy led Man Utd to three wins and one draw while serving as manager in an interim capacity, though Amorim wants his own trusted allies in key backroom positions.

Assessment by Nathan Egerton

Zirkzee made a dream start to his United career, coming off the bench to score a winner against Fulham in front of the Stretford End on his debut.

But he’s been unable to build on that start, and has failed to find the net in any of his 16 appearances that have followed.

The 6ft 4in striker has a languid style and likes to play at his own pace and has clearly struggled with the speed and intensity of Premier League football.

“Go watch Zirkzee play in the Premier League and tell me if he seems like the same player we admired in Bologna: in Italy he did what he wanted, in England he doesn’t even have time to think about the play before the ball is stolen from him,” Fabio Capello said.

Despite his height, he’s not a physical presence and most notably failed to win any of his 10 ground and aerial duels in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old – who describes himself as a ‘9.5’ – also lacks a killer instinct in the penalty area and has missed four big chances in the Premier League this season.

There have been flashes of quality in his link-up play outside the box and a front two with both Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund may get the best out of the Netherlands international.

He also needs to be surrounded by players that are comfortable with the ball at their feet, which will allow him to showcase his technical abilities.