Man Utd put feelers out to six-time title winner who ‘would be ready’ to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have been linked with replacing Erik ten Hag with six-time Serie A winner Max Allegri after an Italian report claimed contact has been made.

Speculation regarding Ten Hag’s position as manager of Man Utd has swirled throughout the Dutchman’s tenure.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Man Utd have touched base with former Juventus boss Max Allegri who could be the club’s contingency plan if Ten Hag is pushed out of Old Trafford.

Taking to X, Calciomercato stated: ‘And in this situation, keep an eye on Massimiliano Allegri: these are the days in which some little birds have sounded out the Livorno coach even just for a greeting, a “how are you, how are you doing,” winking and implying that… if something happened, would you be ready?

‘Well, Max would be ready. He wants real football and in his scale of values, with all due respect, it can’t be the Saudi League. Not yet.

‘The appointment never made with Manchester, United’s side where he enjoys a high approval rating from the club’s top brass, instead has the flavour of temptation. With Allegri the channel is always open and someone is taking the trouble to feed it right in these days, sounding out the moods of Manchester and what will happen between now and the next two-three months knowing that in this period of time every moment can become the right one.

‘And this is true for Manchester United as well as for other top clubs between Serie A, Liga and Bundesliga, in addition to the Premier League which in some way however is a small big dream of the former coach of Juve.’

Allegri available

Despite putting their faith in Ten Hag and giving the Dutchman a one-year contract extension, the United boss’ position remains a constant source of speculation.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd did seriously consider parting ways with Ten Hag over the summer. A range of potential replacements including Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate, to name just three, were explored.

The pressure on Ten Hag began to mount once again earlier this season after United suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool.

However, morale-boosting victories over Southampton and Barnsley (EFL Cup) have steadied the ship.

Allegri, meanwhile, has remained out of work since leaving Juventus for the second time on May 17 earlier this year.

Ashworth eyes Atalanta ace / Greenwood return?

In other news, sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly keen to open talks over the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Brazil international would be viewed as a younger and hungrier version of Casemiro and United would need to spend €50m (£41.9m / $55.8m) to twist Atalanta’s arm.

Man Utd’s stance on re-signing Mason Greenwood has also emerged on the back of his dazzling start to life in France with Marseille.

Greenwood has scored five goals and provided an assist across his first four Ligue 1 matches for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Elsewhere, Ten Hag has called upon Marcus Rashford to show more “resilience” after the forward’s patchy form over the last 14 months.

Allegri’s managerial career in numbers

822 – Matches Allegri has managed at senior level in his 21-year career

532 – The positive goal difference accrued over those 822 matches

70.48 – Allegri's winning percentage during his first Juventus spell. Only Luigi Bertolini – who managed just 10 matches way back in 1951 – had a higher winning percentage (80%) throughout a spell in Turin

6 – Serie A titles Allegri has won (one with AC Milan, five with Juventus)

4 – Successive seasons Allegri managed Juventus to a league and cup double (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

1 – Country Allegri has managed in despite having spells with seven different clubs, all of which were Italian

