A stunning report claims Manchester United have put Senne Lammens up for sale, and TEAMtalk can reveal what’s really going on with INEOS in this bizarre story.

Man Utd began the new campaign with uncertainty shrouding their goalkeeping ranks. Andre Onana had been dropped for Altay Bayindir, while former boss, Ruben Amorim, was pushing INEOS to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa.

However, United’s decision-makers – chief among which were Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada – disagreed with Amorim.

Instead, they believed a younger stopper should arrive and in the end, the button was pushed on Senne Lammens who cost just £18.1m.

Onana was loaned to Trabzonspor and Lammens quickly displaced Bayindir in the starting line-up. Since then, Lammens has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the division and the Daily Mail recently declared him the pound for pound signing of the season.

As such, it comes as a great surprise to see Spanish outlet AS claim Lammens has just been put up for sale.

AS are generally regarded as one of the less speculative outlets in the notorious Spanish press, and they claimed Lammens is among 13 stars who’ve been transfer-listed by the Red Devils.

The report declared Man Utd have ‘put half the squad up for sale’ before naming: “Casemiro, Rashford, Hojlund, Sancho, Malacia, Onana, Radek Vitek, Senne Lammens, Altay Bayindir, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer, and Dan Gore.”

Put simply, Man Utd selling Lammens makes zero sense. On Friday night, we tasked our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, with getting to the bottom of this story and we can confirm it’s total hogwash.

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Senne Lammens fake news debunked

Bailey explained: “We know Matheus Cunha and Kobbie Mainoo have hogged the headlines, especially since Michael Carrick took charge, and rightly so.

“But I can confirm that the club are delighted with Senne Lammens and that signing. Let’s not forget the goalkeeping department was a huge worry but he has come in and settled brilliantly, they love him.

“United fully believe they have smashed this one out of the park. There will be a lot of goalkeeper moves at United this summer but that will be Onana and Bayindir leaving. Lammens is entrenched as United’s number one.”

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