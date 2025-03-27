Manchester United are leading the chase and are ‘desperate to prevail in the race’ for Sunderland star Chris Rigg, who has been described as both a “diamond” and a “Duracell bunny” – and how the Red Devils could structure his record-setting transfer has also come to light.

The Red Devils can salavage an otherwise forgettable season by claiming success in the Europa League – victory in which would also secure a backdoor route into the Champions League. However, given Manchester United have laboured throughout much of a difficult Premier League campaign, the first full season under INEOS’s control looks set to end in the club’s first bottom-half finish since 1990.

As a result, it has become evidentally clear that the squad that Ruben Amorim has inherited needs major surgery to help propel them back among the strongest in English football.

However, with money being tightly watched due to the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already explained that the days of blockbuster signings are long behind them.

To that end, United, under his leadership, have already brought in several talented youngsters with Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, Chido Martin and the incoming Diego Leon all under the age of 20.

Now according to reports, United are ready to go all out to make Sunderland star Rigg – lighting up the Championship this season at the age of 17 – their next young capture.

The teenager is wanted by Tottenham, West Ham, Arenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton, though according to Caught Offside, it is United who are ‘showing the most intent’ and who are ‘most keen to prevail’ in the race.

It’s claimed a deal to bring the teenager to Old Trafford is thundering closer and the player is already seen as a ‘must-have transfer’ for Amorim.

Tipped for a big future in the game, his former youth coach, Steven Richardson, has told his suitors of the incredible talent they could be landing.

“To have a player like that – Sunderland have got an absolute diamond. He’s never not going to try. He’s always going to give everything until he can’t give anymore. He could probably play 100 to 180 minutes, I said before he’s like a Duracell bunny, but he’s controlled with it as well,” Richardson told The Chronicle.

“He’ll play his position and do his job. The other thing is, he knows exactly what everyone else should be doing as well.”

How Man Utd plan to finance Chris Rigg deal

United had hoped to sign Rigg, who has already clocked up an impressive 61 senior appearances for Sunderland, for a fee of around £25m, having scouted him since the start of the season.

However, with interest growing in the Under-19s midfielders from across the Premier League, Sunderland are now understood to be valuing the player at a more inflated £37m – and could demand the same £40m fee Leeds collected from Tottenham for Archie Gray last summer.

Despite that, it’s understood that United officials remain undeterred and are pushing hard to win the race for the teenager. And with Rigg proving a smash hit with technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, it’s now claimed that Amorim has also given the green light for a strong push to land the teenager.

United’s plan is to offer Rigg a six-year contract at Old Trafford and ideally the club would look to spread the cost of that move out over the duration of the deal, with a downpayment worth around £10m and the rest in instalments over the duration of the contract. While perfectly normal practice, United could even look to increase that cost in order to structure the deal more favourably.

Either way, the move is likely to be a transfer record fee for Sunderland, whose current biggest amount received is the £25m received from Everton for Jordan Pickford way back in June 2017.

With seven goals to his name – four of which have arrived in 36 games this season – Rigg is seen as the next big deal in the Championship, operating mainly as a central midfielder but capable of operating higher up the field, or off the right wing if required.

Man Utd transfer latest: Greek wonderkid wanted; £93m double deal ON

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Liverpool have been credited with interest for Greek starlet Konstantinos Karetsas amid a breakout season for the teenager.

The 17-year-old Genk star – who scored his first goal for his country in their 3-0 trouncing of Scotland in the Nations League this week – has already rejected a move to Manchester City, with his family feeling a move to the Etihad was not right.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly edging closer to the signings of Victor Osimhen and Francisco Trincao in a double raid that will set the club back a combined £93m.

However, it won’t be all spend, spend, spend for United this summer.

Reports earlier this week revealed as many as 11 players will be shown the door by Ratcliffe and Amorim this summer, with £380m worth of signings poised to leave.

The first through the exit door could even be Kobbie Mainoo after it was reported a major European side had identified the teenager as an ideal addition to their ranks and were not considering a big-money approach.

