Man Utd put two non-negotiable demands to AC Milan in Marcus Rashford deal

Manchester United are insisting on two demands being met before greenlighting an exit for Marcus Rashford, and a report has detailed how AC Milan will respond.

AC Milan are among the cluster of clubs looking into a loan deal for Marcus Rashford this month. Man Utd would prefer a permanent sale to bolster their spending power, with the proceeds from deals for homegrown stars counted as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

But with Rashford valued by Man Utd in the region of £50m and pocketing a healthy £325,000-a-week, European clubs will struggle to finance a permanent transfer mid-season.

A loan that contains an option/obligation to buy could serve as a worthy compromise. Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Juventus are circling, though it’s Milan who are fronting the queue at present.

Taking to X on Wednesday night, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed a face-to-face meeting has been held between Milan’s representatives and Rashford’s brother, Dwaine Maynard, who doubles up as his agent.

Romano claimed Milan have ‘presented their project’ to Rashford’s brother, though haven’t yet put an official bid to Man Utd.

And according to a separate update from The Times, Milan are now aware of two demands Man Utd will insist are met before approving a move.

They claimed United are ‘almost certain to demand a loan fee’, which in itself isn’t likely to prevent a deal from taking shape. However, the second demand is where a Rashford to Milan transfer could break down.

Man Utd are reportedly ‘insisting’ the buying club must absorb the ‘majority’ of Rashford’s £325,000-a-week salary.

It’s then claimed Milan are ‘expected to tell Manchester United that they will only pay half of Marcus Rashford’s wages during any potential loan spell.’

Half of Rashford’s weekly wage is £162,500. If a deal were agreed on a 50/50 salary split, Rashford on £162,500 per week would surpass Alvaro Morata (£150,000-a-week) as Milan’s highest paid player.

As such, it’s perhaps understandable why Milan are unwilling to take on an even bigger chunk of Rashford’s wages given half is already a gigantic commitment for the club.

Accordingly, The Times stated Milan are ‘set to reject’ Man Utd’s demands in their current form.

Whether that will spell the end of Milan’s interest isn’t yet clear. Given there are plenty of other high-powered suitors in the mix, it would make sense for Man Utd to listen to what other clubs have to say before considering whether to lower their demands.

Where does Marcus Rashford want to go?

The Daily Mail as well as the update from The Times both reported Rashford’s priority is a move to Spain.

But of LaLiga’s big three, it’s only Barcelona who are showing interest and they’re currently strapped for cash.

Indeed, their struggles to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season sum up the financial tightrope Barcelona are walking.

There have been conflicting reports as to whether Rashford received – and subsequently rejected – an alleged £35m-per-year offer from the Saudi Pro League.

In any case, what is clear is Rashford does not wish to move to the middle east at this stage in his career.

From closer to home, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that Tottenham ‘want to take Marcus Rashford on loan.’

Spurs have become over-reliant on Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-min this term amid long-term injuries to other forwards like Richarlison and Wilson Odobert.

TEAMtalk can confirm an addition on the wings is on the agenda at Tottenham, and Rashford would certainly serve as an upgrade on loanee Timo Werner who has largely been ineffective during his second loan spell in north London.

Latest Man Utd news – Kobbie Mainoo developments / Amad Diallo deal

In other news, The Mirror claim Man Utd will reluctantly wave goodbye to Kobbie Mainoo if a suitor bids £70m.

Chelsea have raced into pole position to sign the midfielder and are understood to be willing to make an offer in January if given encouragement from the player.

Man Utd aren’t actively looking to sell Mainoo, though will cash if in the price is right in order to fund a much-needed squad rebuild.

Another factor United must take into consideration regarding Mainoo is whether he’s going to sign a long-term contract.

Per The Mirror, Mainoo’s representatives are asking for £200,000-a-week before their client will sign a new deal. That represents a staggering 900 percent increase on Mainoo’s current £20,000-a-week salary.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have reportedly agreed a long-term contract extension with Amad Diallo.

The attacker was quickly identified by Ruben Amorim as someone who can become a Premier League great and United have quickly succeeded in thrashing out fresh terms.