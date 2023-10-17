Man Utd quoted £43m after Ten Hag ignites new transfer battle almost identical to alternative plan

Manchester United are reportedly competing with Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Federico Dimarco from Inter – just hours after both clubs were linked with AC Milan rival, Theo Hernandez.

Man Utd have three left-backs on the books this season, but all of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon have encountered injury issues at various points. Players like Diogo Dalot and Sofyan Amrabat have subsequently had to cover out of position.

Monday’s European papers suggested that Man Utd could compete for the signing of Hernandez from Milan, but that they would have to overcome competition from PSG to get him.

Now, Calciomercato.it is claiming that both suitors also have their eyes on another left-back who calls San Siro his home stadium: Inter’s Dimarco.

Like Hernandez, Dimarco is someone whose current club want to renew the contract of. Doing so is of particular importance because of the range of interest in his services.

Calciomercato names Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd as a suitor for the signature of the Italy international. It is emphasised that Man Utd are in the market for a full-back, which has led them to consider Dimarco as a viable option.

However, to get their man, they would have to meet an asking price that currently stands above €50m (£43m), per the report. If Inter can update Dimarco’s contract as they desire, they might be in an even stronger position.

READ MORE – Kylian Mbappe: Crucial Man Utd update provided by Fabrizio Romano, as ‘star signing’ plan confirmed

Last season’s Champions League runners-up are planning to double Dimarco’s salary from €2m per season to €4m per season, which means he could earn the equivalent of up to £67,000 per week.

Man Utd and PSG are both powerful clubs, so it would be interesting to see what lengths they would be willing to go to in order to sign Dimarco, who has played outside Italy before during a brief spell in Switzerland with Sion.

Turning 26 next month, the boyhood Inter fan is approaching the prime of his career, which he could spend with his hometown team if they get their way. But Inter seem acutely aware that big clubs will be keeping track of him.

How would Dimarco fit in at Man Utd?

If Man Utd were to make a move next year, it would likely be because they only have Reguilon on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season. The deal could even be terminated in January if necessary.

Shaw has sometimes been utilised as a centre-half by Ten Hag, so the addition of another elite option like Dimarco wouldn’t necessarily spell the end for him, but it might be hard for Malacia to earn his place in such a competitive environment.

That said, he appears safe for now, since Dimarco’s destiny seems to be staying with Inter. He has played more than 100 times for the club, either side of various spells away, and since 2021, he has been trusted by Simone Inzaghi as Inter’s main left-back.

The chances of Man Utd following up their summer capture of Andre Onana with another Inter mainstay seem to be slim.

DON’T MISS – Harry Maguire: Surprise new destination emerges for Man Utd misfit to leave West Ham sweating over deal