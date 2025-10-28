Man Utd quoted INSANE £100m-£120m price to sign most expensive midfielder ever

Manchester United are entrenched in the race to sign an English midfielder but have now been told they might need to make him the most expensive midfielder ever to complete a deal.

Man Utd will move for one and potentially two new central midfielders in 2026. Many of their targets are already known, with Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton from just the Premier League in the public domain.

Despite Baleba’s sluggish start to the season, Brighton will demand a similar fee to the £115m (add-ons included) paid by Chelsea when signing Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo remains the world’s most expensive midfielder, but according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, that record could fall and it has nothing to do with Baleba.

Taking to X, Plettenberg insisted Nottingham Forest are quoting suitors – like Man Utd and Newcastle – a price range of £100m-£120m for Anderson.

“Manchester United and Newcastle are just two of many top clubs closely monitoring Elliot Anderson.

“Their interest has already been registered. Forest are aware. Key player.

“Understand for a transfer in the summer, a fee of around £100–120 million is currently being demanded. There is no release clause.”

Forest can demand £100m-plus – but they won’t get it

In truth, this £100m-£120m price range is simple posturing and a case of a club setting the bar high before eventually negotiating lower.

It’s exactly what transpired with Southampton and Tyler Dibling over the summer, with the Saints making it public their winger was valued at an eye-watering £100m. In the end, Dibling was sold to Everton for £35m plus £5m in add-ons.

Anderson won’t go for as little as £40m – if he leaves at all – with TEAMtalk informed £70m is viewed as a more realistic price point.

When discussing Man Utd’s interest in the 23-year-old last week, The Mirror pointed to a £75m price tag.

Those types of sums will be much more palatable to Man Utd and will ensure Anderson remains a genuine target for the club when it comes time to spring the signings.

Latest Man Utd news – Mbeumo / Transfer laughed off / Semenyo bid

In other news, The Telegraph have branded Bryan Mbeumo as the ‘signing of the summer’ across all Premier League sides.

Mbeumo has been hailed for his transformative effect on Man Utd’s attack, and he’s even proven a club icon wrong in less than three months.

Elsewhere, a rumoured Man Utd signing in central midfield has been laughed off by Fabrizio Romano.

Finally, it’s emerged Man Utd offered £50m for Antoine Semenyo over the summer, with both they and Tottenham seeing bids knocked back.

Semenyo ultimately signed a new contract with the Cherries and there’s now growing speculation he’ll wind up at Anfield.