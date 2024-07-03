Man Utd racing to complete dream Ten Hag signing after PSG make contact for brutal transfer hijack

Manchester United face a race against time to wrap up a Matthijs De Ligt transfer after PSG emerged as a genuine contender to hijack the move, according to reports.

De Ligt is one of two centre-halves Man Utd are actively trying to sign right now. The other is Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton who United have already agreed personal terms with.

However, Everton value Branthwaite around the £70m mark and Man Utd’s first bid worth £43m (including add-ons) was swiftly rejected.

With Raphael Varane departing as a free agent three days ago and Victor Lindelof’s future uncertain, various sources have stated Man Utd could sign two new centre-backs.

Their ongoings pursuits of Branthwaite and De Ligt are not linked. In other words, the Red Devils could sign both players rather than one or the other.

A move for De Ligt has taken centre stage over the past few days after United made progress in talks with the player’s camp.

Reports form the Netherlands revealed a five-year contract has been put to the 24-year-old Bayern Munich man.

De Ligt is fully prepared to accept the offer after coming to the conclusion he must leave Bayern for the sake of his career.

De Ligt tumbled down the pecking order last season and Bayern have already signed Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart to bolster their defensive ranks even further. A move for Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen is also taking shape.

Man Utd have made direct contact with Bayern Munich who will sell De Ligt for a fee in the region of €50m/£42.5m. Add-ons could well elevate the cost of the deal slightly higher.

The signs were all looking positive for Man Utd, though a fresh update from German outlet BILD has cast a shadow on the move.

PSG threaten De Ligt to Man Utd transfer

They state PSG have matched Man Utd by making contact with Bayern Munich. The French giant are showing genuine interest in signing the 45-cap Netherlands international and would be able to outmuscle United with regards to the financial elements of the deal.

As such, Man Utd are racing to wrap up an agreement and prevent a transfer hijack. To do so, United do have several elements in their favour.

Firstly, the Erik ten Hag connection could prove pivotal in determining where De Ligt moves.

Ten Hag previously managed De Ligt during their time at Ajax and signing the centre-back is understood to be a key aim for Ten Hag.

Secondly, United’s interest with regards to forging an agreement on personal terms is far more advanced than PSG’s.

When De Ligt future will be determined

On the subject of when a deal could be completed, a fresh update from Sky Germany suggested it won’t be before the Netherlands’ campaign at Euro 2024 concludes.

The Netherlands advanced to the quarter-final stages when beating Romania on Monday evening and will face Turkey in the last eight on Saturday.

“It can happen quickly after the Euros if Manchester United put the right offer on the table,” stated reporter Florian Plettenberg.

“Bayern want at least €50m plus bonus payments as revealed. Understand there are officials at Man Utd who are surprised that Bayern would let De Ligt go.

“De Ligt, keen to join Man Utd as Ten Hag made clear to him that he really wants him! Vincent Kompany with other plans next season.”

