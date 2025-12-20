Manchester United have outlined their vision to Antoine Semenyo’s representatives ahead of a possible January move to Old Trafford following what has been described as positive talks – though the Red Devils need two factors to fall into place before a £65m deal can be done, including the exit of a rarely-seen £36.5m star.

The Ghana star is one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League after an electric first half of the season, which has seen the winger make 10 goal contributions (seven scored, three assists). And with a £60m plus £5m in add-ons exit clause fuelling his chances of leaving Bournemouth, the scramble to sign Sememyo is well and truly on.

While Manchester United are very much keen, they are joined in the race by Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham, with all four sides hot on his trail.

And with that race about to reach bubbling point, coupled with the fact that the player is expected to decide on his future over the festive period, United have unleashed their charm offensive to the player and his camp in a strong attempt to secure the 25-year-old’s signature.

We can reveal that during recent discussions, United told the Bournemouth forward they see him operating on the left side in an attacking wing-back role, opposite to Amad Diallo, who is deployed in a similar role on the right.

We are told that United’s footballing department believe that, whilst he has excelled as an attack-minded winger under Andoni Iraola on the south coast, Semenyo’s athleticism could see him adapt to the role in Ruben Amorim’s system.

My colleague, Dean Jones, was the first to reveal the concrete United push to sign Semenyo in January back on December 4, explaining why transfer chiefs were increasingly tempted to bring the player in.

United brought in Dane Patrick Dorgu last January, but they want more options long term and see Semenyo as an opportunity not to be missed.

And as sources revealed earlier this month, United have been assessing a number of attacking wing-backs, including Sporting’s Maxi Araujo, Benfica’s Samuel Dahl, Lorient’s Arsene Kouassi and Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys.

Man Utd need two factors to fall into place before they sign Semenyo

Of course, we know United aren’t alone in the race for Semenyo. We revealed on Friday that Manchester City have also opened talks, while Liverpool are gearing up to make their move with Arne Slot and Co. keen to strengthen their attacking options in the New Year.

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested, though sources suggest Spurs are not currently seen as leading contenders and could soon be ruled out the race entirely.

Should the London side be ruled out, United will hope that their hard sell is enough to win him over, though they will need the player to spurn overtures from City and, when it arrives, Liverpool.

Earlier this week, we revealed how City currently lead the chase for his signature, though the player’s personal preference is Anfield and a concrete move from the Reds will likely see the reigning champions have a strong chance of prevailing.

Furthermore, United plan to free up space in their squad before Semenyo signs on the dotted line.

According to the well-connected Fabrizio Romano, United’s prospects of a deal rest somewhat on their ability to first find a new home for sparingly used Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The £36.5m (€42.5m, $49.5m) signing from Bologna in summer 2024 has rarely shown the qualities that persuaded United to sign him in the first place, and a January move away from Old Trafford has been given the green light if a suitor can match their demands.

Now, with Zirkzee emerging as a prime target for Roma, Romano has provided an update via Tribuna: “Manchester United may make room for a move for Antoine Semenyo by letting Joshua Zirkzee leave – via a permanent transfer or a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

“Talks were held with AS Roma in London last week.”

Wherever Semenyo ends up, sources close to Bournemouth have confirmed to us that they have now accepted that Semenyo is leaving the club in January.

