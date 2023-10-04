Man Utd ramp up astonishing striker signing chase, as confirmed release clause locks transfer cost

Manchester United have taken the first steps towards signing a lethal striker who changed clubs over the summer, and a confirmed release clause lets United’s money men know where they stand.

The Red Devils recently invested heavily in the centre-forward position when plucking Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Hojlund cost a package totalling £72m (including add-ons), though the Manchester Evening News were among those to report a second addition up front was wanted by Erik ten Hag.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, financial fair play constraints meant the additional move was put on ice.

Indeed, the combined cost of signing Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Hojlund meant only a loan deal could be afforded for Sofyan Amrabat. If United had extra funds available, signing the Moroccan outright would’ve taken precedent over a second striker anyway.

However, with Anthony Martial off contract at the end of the season and United unlikely to activate their 12-month option, a new frontman will be required in the future.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the player United are turning to is Lois Openda.

Man Utd take first steps toward Openda signing

The Belgium international, 23, joined RB Leipzig from Lens over the summer to the tune of €43m.

The lively frontman has scored four times and provided two assists in his first six Bundesliga outings for Leipzig.

Openda is once again proving he can hack it in major European leagues after scoring 21 goals for Lens in Ligue 1 last year and 19 for Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie the season prior.

Via Twitter, Tavolieri reported Man Utd are ‘interested’ in Openda and have already ‘requested details of a possible transfer.’

Sky Germany’s Phillip Hinze recently revealed Opneda’s Leipzig contract contains a release clause. There is confusion as to whether the clause is set at €80m or €90m, though what is clear is the clause exists.

Adding further detail, Hinze claimed the clause becomes active in the summer of 2025, meaning Man Utd would have to wait an extra season if relying on the clause to unlock the move.

A move to Old Trafford would likely have to wait until at least 2025 anyway given the player’s stance on leaving Leipzig.

Tavolieri concluded that Openda’s sole focus for the time being is on Leipzig and he has no intention of upping sticks and leaving just yet.

