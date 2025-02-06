Man Utd ramp up pursuit of ‘best Championship player since Jude Bellingham’

Manchester United have conducted a fresh round of checks on an attacking midfielder described as ‘the best player to come out of the Championship since Jude Bellingham,’ though there may be more to the motives in United’s pursuit than meets the eye.

Birmingham City’s decision to retire Jude Bellingham’s number 22 shirt was met with derision at the time. The midfielder had played just a single season of senior football for the club before transferring to Borussia Dortmund.

While Birmingham’s call remains curious to say the least, Bellingham’s ascension to superstardom certainly suggests there was method to their madness.

And according to a fresh update from talkSPORT Man Utd have fixed their gaze on Chris Rigg who per the report, is regarded as ‘the best player to come out of the Championship since Jude Bellingham.’

The 17-year-old plays for Sunderland and operates either as a central or attacking midfielder. He’s already a guaranteed starter and a key component in Regis Le Bris’ promotion-chasing side.

Rigg has also become a regular for England at Under-18 level and is widely tipped to go right to the very top.

Per talkSPORT, Man Utd recently ‘sent scouts to watch Sunderland’s north east derby win at Middlesbrough to run fresh checks on midfielder Chris Rigg.’

United are just one of many high-powered clubs taking a close look at the player, though they’re certainly among the most pro-active in their chase.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has taken a close look at 10 other Championship stand-outs destined for a Premier League move.

Man Utd have ulterior motive for signing Chris Rigg

There may be more than meets the eye regarding Man Utd’s pursuit of the midfielder.

The Guardian recently reported Man Utd remain open to selling homegrown pair, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho in the summer.

Mainoo and Garnacho were available for sale in the winter window and they remain gettable for clubs willing to fork out big fees.

The duo are valued at £150m (£80m for Mainoo, £70m for Garnacho) and their blockbuster exits would be extra lucrative for the club.

Indeed, the proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

Marcus Rashford is another who has approval to leave if Aston Villa ignore the £40m option to buy in their loan agreement.

The purpose of United potentially selling valuable assets is to free up room and funds for a total squad rebuild. Ruben Amorim will be backed in the market, though to make the quantity and quality of signings Amorim needs, players will have to leave.

And per talkSPORT, United view Rigg as a player they could buy for a ‘reasonable price’ and go on to sell for huge profit.

The report concluded: ‘With United balancing delicate PSR issues, Rigg is seen by INEOS as a young player available for a reasonable price with future sell-on potential.’

