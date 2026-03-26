Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

Manchester United have reportedly reached a fresh verdict over whether to allow Marcus Rashford to return as Barcelona ‘backtrack’ on a deal.

Rashford has massively surpassed expectations at Barcelona this season, having grabbed 13 goals and 10 assists in his 39 appearances.

The England international joined the Spanish giants on loan with an option to buy for £26m, and his performances this season should mean that a permanent move for this bargain fee is a no-brainer for Hansi Flick’s side.

However, Rashford’s game time has decreased lately and he is also impacted by Barcelona’s renowned financial troubles, with The Daily Briefing reporting that they are ‘backtracking’ on a permanent deal, while AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are two ‘new suitors’.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that ESPN are reporting that Man Utd are ‘relaxed’ and ‘confident’ that they will sell Rashford this summer even if Barcelona completely pull the plug.

In recent months, it has been widely reported that Man Utd are insistent on cashing in on Rashford this summer and ESPN say this hasn’t changed.

The outlet says Rashford would be ‘allowed to rejoin the first-team squad’ if he is still around when pre-season starts, but ‘being reintegrated back into the first-team squad is still considered unlikely’.

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Marcus Rashford is ‘in the past’…

On March 18, TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey pointed out that Rashford’s deal with Barcelona is in a ‘delicate position’ as the structure of a permanent move remains unresolved.

And ex-Man Utd player Kleberson thinks his former club is right to move past Rashford and he has named a suitable long-term replacement.

“Rashford is the past,” Kleberson told AceOdds.com.

“The things he did for Manchester United were great. He’s had a tough life at times but he’s in a good vibe at Barcelona. It’s a different lifestyle for him. He’s in a good feeling right now.

“Cole Palmer is interesting. He knows how to play close to the box. He shows up in big games and those kinds of players are important.

“It’s a risk to bring him from Chelsea to United because of the situation with the fans and the money but he’s the kind of player I enjoy to see and I would like to see him at Old Trafford.”

Latest Man Utd news: Another Red Devil leaving as Fernandes role in transfer revealed

Jadon Sancho, whose contract is due to expire at the end of this season, is also set to leave Man Utd in the coming months, and we understand that a Premier League rival is accelerating talks over a permanent deal.

Elsewhere, it has emerged that captain Bruno Fernandes is set to play a key role as Man Utd look to beat Arsenal in the race to sign a West Ham standout.

And Liverpool have given Man Utd a free run at signing another Premier League player this summer.