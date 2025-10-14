Man Utd reach decision on controversial Kobbie Mainoo departure in January – sources

Manchester United are once again expected to block Kobbie Mainoo from leaving the club in January, if he seeks a move.

The midfielder requested a loan switch in the summer and his camp are understood to have fielded roughly a DOZEN enquiries.

However, the Man Utd man was told he would be an important member of the squad and would get opportunities.

Since then, his only start has been in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby, but sources are indicating that the stance remains at the club that they are not ready to let him leave.

Mainoo, 20, has played a total of 113 minutes in the Premier League from his five appearances this season

Aside from disgruntlement at warming the bench, Mainoo is also concerned his lack of action could result in being left off the plane to north America for England’s shot at World Cup glory.

It’s a situation that has led to a host of clubs keeping an eye on his situation, including many of Man Utd’s rivals in the Premier League.

However, they could be forced to wait until the end of the season for the door to open as the current expectation is that United will not entertain a move in January.

Mainoo seems in limbo at Old Trafford, with no new contract yet progressed either. His existing deal expires in the summer of 2027 and United hold an option to cover the 2027/28 season.

The player is going to have to drive a move away if he wants to change his situation.

United sources believe the club are not looking to move him on and perhaps the only way that will change is if Mainoo kicks up a fuss.

At present, there is no suggestion Mainoo is behaving unprofessionally and there are no signs that’s about to change.

Latest Man Utd news – Sesko voted worst signing…

In other news, a recent poll has named Benjamin Sesko as the WORST signing of the summer, though why that reflects poorly on the club and not the player has been revealed.

Elsewhere, Man Utd will complete a ‘too good to be true’ transfer in the summer of 2026.

Meanwhile, the full truths have emerged amid startling new claims Man Utd have ‘held talks’ over the sale of Bruno Fernandes.

VOTE: How much is Kobbie Mainoo worth? ⬇️