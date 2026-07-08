Man Utd reach brand new decision on Marcus Rashford future

A Manchester United reporter has revealed the emphatic decision the Red Devils have just made on the future of Marcus Rashford.

In an ideal world, Man Utd would have sold Marcus Rashford to Barcelona in the middle of last month.

Rashford shone during a season-long loan at the Camp Nou last term, notching figures of 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions despite not always being a regular starter.

Rashford helped Hansi Flick’s side win their second successive LaLiga title, and the 28-year-old made no secret of his desire to join Barcelona outright.

Flick approved the move, and while Man Utd were perfectly happy to sell, Barcelona allowed their option to buy worth €30m / £26m to lapse on June 15.

Instead, Barca forked out around €80m / £69m for the signing of Anthony Gordon, and put a move for Rashford on the backburner while they attempt to cajole Atletico Madrid into selling Julian Alvarez.

That has opened up the very real prospect of Rashford returning to Man Utd after his World Cup adventures with England conclude.

United are in the market for a new left winger, with West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville in their sights.

READ MORE: Man Utd alerted as West Ham clause puts Crysencio Summerville on course for summer exit

However, The Athletic recently claimed Manuel Ugarte’s ACL tear means the Uruguayan obviously will not be sold this summer.

With no money coming in for Ugarte, David Ornstein claimed the chances of Rashford being retained and no new left winger being signed had soared.

Yet according to a fresh update from The Sun, Man Utd’s mind is now made up and there’ll be no return for Rashford.

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Man Utd to sell Marcus Rashford

Their reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, claimed Man Utd have decided they want Rashford sold before their pre-season trip to Ireland on August 8.

Crucially, Luckhurst also insisted Man Utd are ‘adamant’ there’ll be no more loans for the winger. Instead, it’s permanent sale only.

Tottenham have been linked, though their true prize out wide of Manchester City’s Savinho.

What’s more, The Sun noted Rashford is placing emphasis on signing for a club with Champions League football, which Spurs don’t have.

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For the time being, there’s very little by the way of concrete interest or approaches to speak of.

In any case, when a club does inevitably come calling, a clause in Rashford’s contract means he can be signed for £40m.

That clause was previously revealed by The Athletic and can be triggered by any side not named Liverpool or Man City.