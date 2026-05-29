Marcus Rashford might not be certain for a move to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford is ‘out’ of Barcelona’s plans, with the Catalonians instead going all in on Anthony Gordon and Julian Alvarez, while a top reporter has revealed the winger’s chances of being reintegrated back at Manchester United.

When Barcelona quickly sealed a deal to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, alarm bells must have started ringing at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are desperate to sell Rashford and on the back of a superb loan season at Barcelona, hopes were high the LaLiga champions would simply activate their €30m / £26m option to buy.

However, Barca are on the cusp of wrapping up the £75m (add-ons included) arrival of Gordon, who plays in the same left wing position as Rashford.

A second signing in the forward ranks is required on the back of Robert Lewandowski leaving via free agency. But again, there’s bad news for Man Utd, with Barcelona now readying an official bid believed to be worth around €100m for Julian Alvarez.

What’s more, Alvarez has informed Atletico Madrid he wants to quit the club this summer and Barcelona are his dream destination.

It has been speculated Barca could still go back in for Rashford even if landing Gordon and Alvarez.

However, the latest from Spanish outlet RAC1 states that if Barca do sign Alvarez, the Rashford deal is OFF.

Marcus Rashford transfer to Barcelona is OFF

They declared: ‘Gordon comes to take the place of Marcus Rashford, but improving his footballing and financial conditions.

‘In the footballing chapter they see him more intense defensively and in the pressure – and very similar to what Raphinha brings – in an overall calculation better than Rashford.

‘And, in the financial chapter, he occupies less space in fair play due to how the amortization will be distributed and because he will have a lower salary.

‘Rashford is currently out of the club’s plans and his continuation would only be contemplated if the striker who is supposed to come to take the place left by Lewandowski does not arrive. This is seen as a very remote possibility.’

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Man Utd WON’T reintegrate Marcus Rashford

Rashford is thus on course to return to Old Trafford, but won’t be welcomed back with open arms.

When speaking on The United Stand, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, declared: “Man Utd do not want Rashford back!”

Man Utd’s intention always was and still remains selling Rashford outright. They hoped Barca would make life easy by activating their €30m option, though if that route is truly closed, other exit avenues will be explored.

Aston Villa hold confirmed interest and Rashford has signed for Unai Emery’s side before. He thrived during a six-month loan spell in the second half of the 2024/25 season. Arsenal have also tentatively been linked.

The issue from Man Utd’s perspective is Rashford has made it crystal clear he wants to sign for Barcelona and Barcelona only.

As such, he may refuse to negotiate personal terms with other suitors in the hopes Barcelona will eventually come back in for his signature later in the summer window.

What should have been a straightforward sale is now anything but for Man Utd and Marcus Rashford.

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