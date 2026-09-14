Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United chiefs have made a decision on sacking Michael Carrick after the Manchester derby.

Pressure on Carrick is starting to grow after a disappointing start to the 2026/27 campaign which has seen them pick up just one Premier League win so far and already eight points behind pacesetters Manchester City and Arsenal.

Carrick earned the permanent Man Utd manager’s job after surpassing all expectations after replacing Ruben Amorim at the start of this year, having masterminded a brilliant run of form to seal Champions League qualification with a third-place finish.

However, Carrick faces an entirely different challenge this season after benefitting from only playing in the Premier League last term, with INEOS now presumably hoping for Man Utd to challenge on all four fronts.

Carrick has an influx of new midfielders, but he has arguably been left short in certain positions after the summer transfer window and his side has underperformed at the start of this season.

After being beaten 1-0 by arch-rivals Man City, who played the majority of the game with 10 men, at Old Trafford on Sunday, Man Utd only have four points to their name and sit a lowly 13th in the table.

Therefore, Carrick really could do with a win when Man Utd travel to Fulham in their final Premier League game before the international break next Sunday, while they host Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

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Fabrizio Romano reveals INEOS decision on sacking Michael Carrick

For now, though, Romano is insistent that the Red Devils hierarchy are backing Carrick to turn around their form.

“Man Utd absolutely remain convinced that the future will be bright under Michael Carrick,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Manchester United absolutely know that maybe the point about the summer transfer window was to add one more player, a left-back. They tried. It was not possible to proceed with the right options.

“United didn’t want to sign just to say: ‘OK, we signed one.’ They wanted to be convinced about the player they were going to sign, and so that’s why nothing happened.

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“But they maintain total faith and confidence in Michael Carrick. They only have four points in four Premier League games, so obviously this is disappointing in terms of results, but Man Utd remain convinced about that.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced too. What Carrick says in public – ‘We are going to do very well, I am confident, this team is good’ and all the rest – is what he’s saying to the club.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced that this team can do very well in the next weeks and months, especially after the break. So that’s the feeling of Michael Carrick.”