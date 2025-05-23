Man Utd reach decision on selling Bruno Fernandes after all parties agree

Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes are singing from the same hymn sheet regarding a blockbuster exit and the player’s primary suitor, Al-Hilal, are aware of their decision.

Defeat in the Europa League final resigned Man Utd to their worst season in more than half a century. United could finish as low as 17th pending results on the final day, have failed to win a trophy, and will not participate in European football next season.

Missing out on Champions League football will deprive the club of around £100m in extra revenue. With United still determined to sign a raft of new players more suited to Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation and tactical demands, difficult choices must be made.

The Telegraph brought news of Man Utd hoping to generate £150m from the sales of four major stars. £60m of that target figure could come from Alejandro Garnacho, who will be the subject of an improved Napoli bid.

Elsewhere, captain Bruno Fernandes – who is a dream target of Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal – stressed he does not want to leave despite the club’s continued struggles

Nevertheless, he did admit he’ll accept United’s decision if they decide to cash in for purely financial reasons.

“I have always been honest,” said the Portuguese following defeat to Tottenham. “If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is. Football sometimes is like this.

“I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days.

“The day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.”

Fernandes doesn’t want transfer, but what about Man Utd?

Trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, has since reaffirmed Al-Hilal are mobilising for Fernandes. The club want the playmaker signed and ready to play in the revamped Club World Cup, which gets underway on June 14. The summer window opens earlier than usual this year on June 1.

“There’s no doubt that Al-Hilal want Bruno Fernandes,” declared Jacobs. “He is one of their top targets.

“They’ve been trying for a few weeks and there is urgency on the Al-Hilal side because they want to try and get Bruno Fernandes in time for the Club World Cup.

“He has been offered a non-binding three-year contract. But there has been no approach to Manchester United, and [United’s] position before and after the Europa League final is the same – they don’t want to lose him.

“It’s going to be difficult for Al-Hilal, but they’re going to be particularly ambitious and aggressive in the next 10 days because they want stars in time for the Club World Cup.”

As Jacobs alluded to, Man Utd’s stance on Fernandes is they do NOT want to sell the player.

That was backed up by GiveMeSport who stated: ‘Manchester United do not want to sell Fernandes due to seeing him as being integral to their project, according to GMS sources, and there is determination to resist the temptation to sanction his departure even if astronomical proposals are put on the table as Al-Hilal aim to wrap up a deal in the coming days.’

Another source, journalist Graeme Bailey, has also weighed on on the situation and again, it’s been insisted there is no appetite from Fernandes or Man Utd to part ways.

As such, any and all Al-Hilal offers that do arrive are expected to be rebuffed, irrespective of how lucrative they are.

“With Bruno, the understanding is that even as of last night, I am told, he accepts that the club can’t sell him, no matter the offers that come in for him,” Bailey told UnitedInFocus.

“The Saudis are pushing really hard, and there is a big offer on the table, with [Cristiano] Ronaldo recommending him, and they will try this summer.

“However, even if Bruno was open to the Saudi move, I am told there is just absolutely no way that United can contemplate letting him out.”

Fernandes has been the brightest spark in what has otherwise been a season of doom and gloom at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old has bagged 38 goal contributions (19 goals, 19 assists) and was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for a record-equalling fourth time by United fans.

David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo are the others to scoop the award on four separate occasions and with Fernandes set to stay, they may well be surpassed by the Portuguese in the coming years.

