Arsenal have slashed their asking price for Myles Lewis-Skelly by £15m, and Manchester United have decided whether or not to swoop after they and Chelsea were offered the player, according to reports.

News broke earlier on Tuesday of Man Utd and Chelsea being ‘offered’ the services of Arsenal star, Myles Lewis-Skelly.

That story was broken by Football London and subsequently verified by numerous sources including Ben Jacobs, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook and The Guardian, among others.

It was not made clear whether the 19-year-old has been shopped around by Arsenal, or whether it’s the player’s camp doing the offering.

However, a subsequent update from The Athletic claimed it’s not the club who are putting the player’s name in the shop window, meaning it must be someone from within his camp or intermediaries.

In any case, a deal could be there for the making, with Arsenal reportedly open to selling after signing Bruno Guimaraes and still planning three more arrivals (centre-back, left winger, striker).

Lewis-Skelly plays either as a left-back or holding midfielder. However, the left-back position is well covered by Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori.

Lewis-Skelly has played exclusively in midfield during pre-season, but the arrival of Guimaraes will severely limit his opportunities.

As such, the Blues and Red Devils have an opportunity to raid a ‘Big Six’ rival for one of England’s brightest young prospects who is already proven at Premier League level.

But according to the latest update from The Times, Man Utd have decided NOT to take up this opportunity, despite the fact they want to sign a left-back and central midfielder, which is the two positions Lewis-Skelly plays.

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Man Utd ‘not interested’ in signing Myles Lewis-Skelly

After detailing Chelsea’s interest which still remains live, the report read: ‘Manchester United were also sounded out but are not interested this time.

‘An intermediary offered Lewis-Skelly to United among other clubs in January, saying that he would cost about £60m. United baulked at that price.’

Making Man Utd’s decision all the more surprising are claims Arsenal have actually dropped their asking price for Lewis-Skelly.

As mentioned by The Times, Arsenal valued their academy graduate around the £60m mark at the turn of the year.

Ahead of the summer window opening its doors, sources told TEAMtalk that £60m asking price was still in place.

But per a fresh update from The Guardian, Arsenal could accept just £45m for the versatile star.

They stated: ‘Lewis-Skelly, who made only five league starts and 36 appearances in all competitions in 2025-26, signed a five-year contract last summer. His prospective price is thought to be in the region of £45m.’

Nevertheless, even that sizeable discount isn’t enough to tempt United, according to The Times.

And according to The Athletic’s information, Lewis-Skelly doesn’t actually want to leave Arsenal anyway, meaning there’ll probably be no move to Stamford Bridge either.

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