Italian giants Juventus are reportedly set to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan, beating Chelsea in the race for his signature.

The Red Devils have been open to letting the England international leave this summer despite him settling his differences with manager Erik ten Hag.

A number of clubs have shown an interest in Sancho but reports over the past few days have named Juventus and Chelsea as the favourites to secure a deal.

Chelsea have held talks with Man Utd over a swap deal that would have seen Sancho join them and Raheem Sterling head to Old Trafford.

As we exclusively revealed on Monday, Sterling is open to the idea of joining Man Utd as he looks to secure a move away from Chelsea this summer.

However, the swap deal looks to be off the cards because according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Juventus have beaten Chelsea to Sancho,

Hawkins claims that Juventus have reached a full ‘agreement’ over a loan for Sancho, with an obligation to buy included in the agreement.

It isn’t clear at this stage what fee the Bianconeri’s obligation to buy clause is set at, but the Red Devils have been looking for around £40m for Sancho.

Sancho will replace Federico Chiesa at Juventus, who is on the verge of finalising a permanent switch to Liverpool.

Raheem Sterling denied Man Utd switch

Sancho is set to become the 12th player to leave Man Utd this summer. He will be followed out the exit door by Scott McTominay, who will join Napoli on a permanent deal imminently.

Christian Eriksen could also depart Old Trafford in the coming days, who is available for as little as £5m, per reports.

Chelsea will now have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a new winger, which seems likely if Sterling does leave the club.

Finding a buyer for Sterling has proved difficult, however, as his suitors don’t want to match his current £325,000 per week wages, leaving the former Liverpool and Manchester City man in limbo.

Former Blues midfielder John Obi Mikel believed that Sancho would have been an ideal replacement for the 29-year-old.

“He’s a fantastic player. I think on that side of the pitch, we’re very strong,” he said, as cited by Metro.

“But listen, if we can get a player like Jadon, of course, you’d be happy to have him. If that happens, I’d be very happy.”

Chelsea are still working to offload Sterling and if they are unable to bring in a new winger, Enzo Maresca will have to rely on Noni Madueke.

Madueke, 22, scored a hattrick in Chelsea’s impressive 6-2 win over Wolves at the weekend.

