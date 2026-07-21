Man Utd reach new decision on Marcus Rashford after brutal INEOS blunder

A report has explained why Marcus Rashford is now set to STAY at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window, and it’s thanks in no small part to an INEOS blunder.

In an ideal world, Rashford would have joined Barcelona outright upon conclusion of his successful loan spell last term.

Man Utd wanted to sell, Rashford wanted to move, personal terms were agreed, and Hansi Flick wanted the Englishman.

However, Barcelona ultimately determined Anthony Gordon at £69m represented better value than Rashford when factoring in the disparity in wages and the players’ respective ages. Gordon is three years younger than the Man Utd man.

That’s resulted in Rashford being on course to return to Old Trafford once he wraps up his holidays after his adventures with England at the World Cup.

INEOS are more than willing to sell to another club, though the £40m clause in Rashford’s contract – that was open to any side not named Manchester City or Liverpool – lapsed on July 15 without any takers coming forward.

Rashford and Michael Carrick, meanwhile, are looking forward to working together, according to Fabrizio Romano.

As such, there’s a disconnect between what Carrick and Rashford want, compared with what INEOS want.

And according to the latest from the i paper, it appears INEOS won’t get their way, with the report strongly insisting Rashford WILL remain a Man Utd player next season.

INEOS blunder means Marcus Rashford is STAYING – report

Explaining why, they pointed to INEOS blundering when their desperation to get Rashford’s sky high £325,000-a-week wages off the books.

That very public ‘desperation’ has resulted in potential buyers refusing to put up anything meaningful in terms of transfer fees.

Instead, interested sides are all biding their time and hoping to snap Rashford up via the loan route as Man Utd’s desperation hits fever pitch in the final stages of the window.

But with United thus far dead set against another loan, the direction of travel looks set – Rashford will stay at Man Utd and battle for starts on the left wing next term.

Interestingly, the i paper did reveal Tottenham had been willing to make a sizeable bid for Rashford earlier in the summer.

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However, INEOS had again torpedoed their own chances of selling the player by refusing to do business with other Premier League sides.

Per the report, INEOS do not want to suffer the ‘humiliation’ of seeing Rashford thrive for another English team.

With no deal to be had for English sides, Barcelona only wanting a loan, and Rashford turning his nose up at the Turkish giants, it looks increasingly likely the winger will be a Man Utd player beyond the summer window.

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