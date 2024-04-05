Man Utd reach Ten Hag sack decision, as trusted Red Devils reporter confirms major exit

A trusted reporter has revealed the Manchester United plan for sacking Erik ten Hag, while a key exit from the club’s hierarchy has been confirmed.

On the back of Man Utd’s capitulation against Chelsea on Thursday night, fresh calls for Ten Hag to be relieved of his duties are being made.

United now look destined to miss out on Champions League qualification despite fifth spot potentially being good enough to qualify for the UCL’s expanded format next year.

The Red Devils may yet salvage some pride by lifting the FA Cup. They’ll be overwhelming favourites to shatter Coventry City’s dream in the semi-finals, though Chelsea or Manchester City would await in the final.

Winning the FA Cup may simply paper over the cracks and quick fixes are not what Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are about.

Ratcliffe has full sporting control at Man Utd and has already set about appointing who he believes is the ‘best in class’ to key positions.

Omar Berrada has been plucked from Man City, while Dan Ashworth is expected to arrive from Newcastle. Berrada will become Man Utd’s CEO. Ashworth would take up the sporting director role, though both figures are currently on gardening leave.

Jason Wilcox has also agreed to join the Ratcliffe revolution and will replace Darren Fletcher as the club’s technical director.

READ MORE: Why Man Utd want to appoint Jason Wilcox as Ratcliffe revamp gathers pace

Per the Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Fletcher will remain at Old Trafford, though his role will be recalibrated and he’ll be given a new job title.

Whitwell – a trusted source on all things Man Utd – delivered a series of crucial updates on Ratcliffe and Brailsford’s plans for Man Utd – including the future of Ten Hag.

Murtough out, but Ten Hag safe

Firstly, Whitwell confirmed football director John Murtough ‘is set to depart.’ His exit is expected to be finalised once other appointments to the hierarchy (Ashworth, Wilcox) are officially sealed.

Regarding Ten Hag, Whitwell strongly suggested throughout the piece that Erik ten Hag WILL NOT be fired this summer.

A multitude of reasons why were cited, beginning with the fact the Dutchman is being consulted by club chiefs on summer recruitment plans.

Furthermore, Ten Hag is heavily involved in United’s pre-season preparations for their tour of the USA. The United boss is making calls on which hotels his players and staff will stay in, along with which training facilities they’ll use.

Further clues Ten Hag will not be axed come from the way Ratcliffe and Brailsford want to conduct business.

The pair will leave the final decision on whether Ten Hag is removed to Ashworth and Berrada. However, given both are on gardening leave and cannot get involved in day-to-day activities just yet, Ten Hag is not in the firing line.

It’s noted the club have considered who they could replace Ten Hag with. On that front, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter were both mentioned in the piece.

However, it’s clarified considering alternatives is as far as the journey to sacking Ten Hag has gone and no discussions have taken place with any potential candidates.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd to sign supreme Bayern, Portugal stars as Ratcliffe ditches £120m pair; Man City overtake Tottenham in £51m battle

Injury crisis a mitigating factor

Many Man Utd fans will question why Ratcliffe and Brailsford seem content to stick with a manager who has overseen a sub-standard campaign.

The report notes the club’s brutal luck with injuries this season is viewed as a mitigating factor that has hampered the manager at every turn.

Finally, Ratcliffe’s prior public statement to the media – “walk to the right solution, not run to the wrong one” – is cited.

That mantra has been repeated internally at Old Trafford and it’s made clear United’s new decision-makers will do what they believe is right, rather than listen to outside noise.

It’s clarified that ‘staff at United interpret that as reflective of the decision on Ten Hag.’ In other words, current calls among the fanbase for Ten Hag to lose his job will not be taken into consideration.

All in all, it now appears unlikely in the extreme Ten Hag will not be given a chance to work under the new regime in full flow next season.

DON’T MISS: Big-money Man Utd signing accelerates after selling club line up Arsenal and Liverpool-linked replacements