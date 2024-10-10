Erik ten Hag is likely to REMAIN as Manchester United boss for now after the club decided against sacking him – but the Dutchman knows he will remain under scrutiny having been sent a message by the board and as he returns early from a holiday to prepare for a vital home clash against Brentford next Saturday.

The Red Devils have stuttered and stumbled through the early phases of the season, having taken just eight points from their opening seven games to sit 14th in the Premier League table. That leaves Manchester United closer to the relegation zone than the top four and having gone some five matches without a win in all competitions, the heat has well and truly been on Ten Hag’s shoulders.

As a result, a meeting took place in London on Tuesday where the club discussed the future of the beleaguered Dutchman. And with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe refusing to publicly back Ten Hag when questioned last week, the writing very much looked on the wall.

However, while we understand that United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe had recommended his removal as manager, sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Omar Berrada – both of whom were ultimately given the final decision on the Dutchman’s future – have decided to keep the faith.

Now multiple sources have indicated that Ten Hag has clung on to his job during those six-hour talks at INEOS’s head offices in central London – though it will likely be communicated to him that an immediate improvement is required after the club’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

Journalist Paul Hirst, writing in The Times, stated: ‘The club’s board held the meeting at INEOS offices in central London on Tuesday. Ordinarily, if a huge decision, such as a sacking, is decided at one of those meetings it is communicated publicly afterwards, but there was no statement from the club on Tuesday evening.

‘It is understood that Ten Hag has not been told that his job is under threat. The manager is therefore planning to be in charge when the domestic season resumes a week on Saturday when United play Brentford at Old Trafford.’

Ten Hag preparing for the Brentford clash

While our understanding is that Ratcliffe had called for his removal, even recommending a fresh move for Thomas Tuchel, he has placed his trust in Berrada and Ashworth, feeling their superior footballing knowledge will decide the right course.

But there is no question that Ten Hag remains under scrutiny and a rapid improvement will be expected of him.

The manager jetted off for a holiday in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa, but is now understood to have signalled his willingness to return early from that break to begin his preparations for the Old Trafford clash against Brentford on October 19.

Following that game, United then face Fenerbahce away in the Europa League on Thursday October 24, West Ham away in the Premier League three days later and then a home date against Leicester on October 30. Positive results will be expected from all four games across the remainder of the month.

The likelihood of Ten Hag staying has also been communicated by several other sources with The United Stand‘s Sam C also learning the Dutchman will stay at the helm.

He wrote on X: ‘Erik ten Hag highly likely to remain Manchester United manager, sources confirm to me. Manager understands that the situation currently at Manchester United isn’t up to the standard of where it should be, and sources close to him believe he’s able to turn it around.’

He later added: ‘It’s business as usual at Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag expects to be in charge when Brentford come to town.’

Ten Hag, for his part, had confidently stated he felt as though he still had the support of the United board.

Speaking defiantly to Sky Sports in the wake of Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa, the Dutchman stated: “We always speak, every week we speak. We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it’s a long-term process. We have come through two very tough away games.

“This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have. I think it’s the fourth clean sheet this season. You see we had a very good organisation and togetherness. There was good character and good spirit as a team. Determined, resilient.

“We almost didn’t concede a chance, when you defend like this and get some luck, in the end, they had a big chance but it was almost the only chance I think. But the two teams were really balanced.”

Next Man Utd manager: Barcelona icon linked / Alonso talk misplaced

With speculation that Ten Hag was facing the sack rife, it was little surprise to see a number of leading names being touted for his job.

To that end, reports on Monday claimed Ratcliffe was ready to make a move for former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez – and hoped to lure him to Old Trafford by bringing one of his favourite former players to the club in the January window.

Those links followed ambitious suggestions that a move for Unai Emery was also under consideration – though two reasons very quickly emerged as to why the Aston Villa boss would have no interest in taking on the role.

On Sunday, there had been outlandish suggestions in the Spanish media that United were keen on a move for Xabi Alonso – even preparing to wait until the summer to land the Liverpool icon. Such talk though can be very quickly dismissed, with Alonso’s loyalties to both Bayer Leverkusen in the short term and the Merseysiders in general, making such a move next to impossible.

Either way, critics of the Ten Hag regime have been coming thick and fast, with Paul Scholes and Gary Neville especially vocal on the club’s failings under him.

Their former teammate, Wayne Rooney, though, offered a different train of thought, explaining why he hoped the club would keep faith with the Dutchman.

IN PROFILE: How does Ten Hag record compare to other Man Utd managers?

With a 55.20% win percentage record, Ten Hag currently sits second on the list of managers appointed by United since the Sir Alex Ferguson era came to an end in 2013.

That tally places him second behind Jose Mourinho, while the two men both sit alongside each other with two trophies apiece, making them the most successful at the club since Ferguson’s dynasty came to an end.

Third on the list is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with 54.17% and while Louis van Gaal wasn’t far behind with 52.43%, he also at least had a trophy to show for his efforts.