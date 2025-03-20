Manchester United aim to capitalise on Borussia Dortmund’s dire season by moving for a £40m-rated star they’d refuse to sell in rosier circumstances, according to a report.

It’s been a chastening season for Borussia Dortmund whose hopes of securing Champions League football next season rest with winning that competition this term. Dortmund are currently languishing all the way down in 11th spot in the Bundesliga having lost seven of their last 11 league encounters.

Dortmund did advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after sinking Lille, but they now face the unenviable task of dumping Barcelona out.

According to BILD, a lack of Champions League football next term will prompt Dortmund to make tough decisions and sanction at least one major star’s exit for the financial betterment of the club.

Dortmund are open to selling one of Gregor Kobel, Jamie Gittens or Karim Adeyemi. But per the report, Man Utd have a different player in their sights and he’s one Dortmund would ordinarily view as untouchable.

It’s claimed Man Utd are ‘suddenly chasing’ 24-year-old midfielder, Felix Nmecha. The three-cap Germany international is viewed as part of the long-term plans in Dortmund, though Man Utd aim to test their resolve by launching a sizeable bid.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning to offer €48m / £40m for Nmecha who’d occupy one of the two central midfield spots in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation if signed.

A €48m deal would allow Dortmund to make a healthy profit on the €30m they paid to sign Nmecha from Wolfsburg in 2023.

As stated, Dortmund are more than a little reluctant to part ways with the player described as a real ‘difference-maker’ in the piece.

But the finances of the club will ultimately dictate their decision and BILD also suggested Nmecha could push to leave if United come calling.

Adding to Man Utd’s admiration of the player is the fact he holds an English passport having risen through the youth ranks at Manchester City. Nmecha previously turned out for England at youth level before switching allegiance to Germany.

Should Nmecha angle for an exit and United thunder in with a bid that meets Dortmund’s asking price, a deal does look like it could be made despite the German’s side’s current reluctance.

Nmecha had been sidelined with a knee ligament injury since January, though recently returned to light first-team training.

Latest Man Utd news – Hojlund out, Osimhen in / Three more Bundesliga targets

In other news, talkSPORT have echoed claims from Gazzetta dello Sport regarding the future of Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford.

Both outlets state the Dane is on course to be sold this summer, with Man Utd zeroing in on Victor Osimhen as his replacement.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany listed three Bundesliga stars aside from Nmecha who are taking Man Utd’s fancy.

“Understand Manchester United are still keen on Xavi [Simons],” wrote reporter Florian Plettenberg on X. “The club have never lost focus on him.

“In addition to a striker, they are also looking for a versatile attacking midfielder. The problem: Xavi is very expensive. RB Leipzig are demanding €80m. However, a departure for Xavi is possible.

“As reported, Man Utd are also monitoring players from the Bundesliga, including Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike.”

Sesko, Ekitike and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres are all on Man Utd’s radar for the striker position. But as mentioned, it’s Osimhen who now appears to have emerged as the favoured candidate.