According to reports, Manchester United are ‘ready’ to offer £70-80m for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, who is ‘likely to leave’ Newcastle United.

It has been widely reported that Tonali could follow Anthony Gordon, who recently joined Barcelona for £69m, in leaving Newcastle United following their failure to secure European qualification.

We reported in April that Newcastle United chiefs could sacrifice Tonali and others to fund a rebuild this summer, while Man Utd and Manchester City have been mooted as likely destinations for the Italy international.

The two Manchester clubs are known to be in the market for new midfielders this summer, with Man Utd preparing to make as many as three signings in this department ahead of next season.

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Man Utd’s ‘plans’ after securing a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson Silva, with it now seeming that they are turning to Tonali.

The Red Devils are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes, but a report from journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside claims Tonali is their ‘top target’ to be their ‘next’ midfield signing.

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Man Utd ‘favourites’ over Arsenal and Man City for one reason

The same report claims Man Utd are ‘ahead’ of Arsenal and Man City as the ‘favourites’ to sign Tonali because their rivals are currently prioritising other targets.

United are also said to be ‘ready’ to offer a package worth £70-80m for Tonali, who is ‘likely to leave’ Newcastle this summer. But there are hurdles to overcome…

A source for the outlet said: “Manchester United and INEOS are on the same page – after securing Ederson, it looks like they’re ready to move for Tonali next.

“Newcastle don’t want to sell, and they’ll insist on at least £100m. However, United can’t and won’t pay that, so expect them to test the waters with around £70-80m to start with.”

And former Everton midfielder Don Hutchinson has backed Tonali to be a “great” signing for Man Utd.

Hutchinson told BestBettingSites: “Being a Newcastle fan, no, because I want him to stay. But he’d be great at Man United; he’d be great for Man City. I think, depending on where Elliot Anderson goes, the knock-on effect could be what happens to Tonali. It feels like Elliot Anderson’s going to go to Man City; that feels like the move.

“Now, Newcastle’s board and Eddie Howe have got to sit down with Tonali and his agent and say, “You can go to Man United if you want, but what we’re going to build in the summer will be ahead of Man United in the league.” And there’s no reason why Newcastle can’t if they recruit well.

“So that’s the conversation. And then they’ve got to say to Man United, “Right, we value him at over £100 million,” because that’s his true worth. Are you going to pay it? And then if you do sell him, like the Isak money, it can’t be wasted. It can’t be squandered. You’ve got to buy well.”

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