Manchester United are ready to push the button on their plan B signing at left-back, with Michael Carrick already approving the move, according to a report.

Man Utd entered the summer transfer window with a series of secondary aims and one primary goal – overhaul the midfield.

The twin arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans means two of the three boxes in the engine room have been ticked.

One more midfielder will arrive if United get their way, while additions on the left wing and in the striker position are understood to be contingent on offloading Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee respectively.

However, there is one position where Man Utd plan to make a signing without first having to let a player go – left-back.

Their top target is no secret – Lewis Hall. And according to reliable Man Utd reporter, Andy Mitten, the 21-year-old is willing to leave the Magpies and join the Red Devils this summer.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are ready to test Newcastle’s resolve for Hall during a difficult moment for the club by launching an opening bid.

Newcastle have already sold Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon in this window, and are about to lose Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal.

With so many big names departing, Newcastle may finally shut up shop and declare no more. In that scenario, Bailey broke news of Man Utd identifying Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas as a viable alternative.

He wrote on July 30: ‘TEAMtalk can reveal that Jorge Salinas has emerged as one of the leading alternatives should a deal for Hall fail to materialise, though competition for the Racing Santander teenager looks tough, with one of the world’s most powerful clubs ready to vie with United for his signature.’

That club is Barcelona, who we were informed have already held discussions over the 19-year-old’s transfer to the Camp Nou.

But according to a fresh update from Spanish outlet Sport, Man Utd are ready to hijack Barcelona’s move by triggering Salinas’ release clause, which per the report, is a step Barca AREN’T willing to take.

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Man Utd to trigger Jorge Salinas’ release clause?

Firstly, they stated: ‘Manchester United have identified Salinas as their plan B to reinforce their left flank.

‘The team managed by Michael Carrick is aiming to sign Lewis Hall, the 21-year-old Newcastle player.’

Sport then claimed Newcastle are ‘unwilling’ to let Hall go, before adding: ‘Therefore, Manchester United have set their sights on Jorge Salinas, whom they monitored at the Under-19 European Championship held in Wales this past July, where the Spanish national team emerged victorious.

‘The Manchester club’s management was pleasantly surprised by the 19-year-old and believes he is ready to join the first team immediately, where he would compete for a place with Luke Shaw, a player prone to injury.’

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Carrick is believed to have ‘approved’ this move, and Sport concluded their update by shedding light on the release clause.

They noted: ‘Manchester United, unlike FC Barcelona, ​​is willing to pay the Cantabrian player’s €16 million release clause.

‘Barcelona, ​​for their part, are offering a maximum of €8 million, divided into €6 million fixed and €2 million in add-ons, plus a loan player to lower the cost.

‘However, they have the advantage that Salinas, who returned to training with Racing Santander on Monday, wants to wear the Barcelona colours next season.’

As mentioned, Hall remains Man Utd’s clear first choice, meaning a move for Salinas will only take shape if Newcastle inform Man Utd there’s no deal to be had for Hall.

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