Man Utd are ready to move as many as nine players on this summer as they look to boost their own recruitment, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim in January after a poor start to the season, replacing the Portuguese coach with interim boss Michael Carrick.

Man Utd have won nine, drawn two and won two since Carrick took charge and it now looks likely that the Red Devils will appoint him as their new permanent manager in the summer.

There is set to be a lot of change at Man Utd whoever becomes the new head coach with the Red Devils looking to sign two midfielders, a left-back and a left winger this summer.

And now The Times reporter Paul Hirst has revealed that Man Utd could offload as many as nine players in the summer transfer window.

Hirst told the newspaper: “As many as nine players could leave. Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are leaving on free transfers while Rasmus Hojlund’s loan move to Napoli will become permanent for £38million if — as looks likely — the Italian club qualify for the Champions League. Zirkzee, who is of interest to Roma, can leave and that is also the case for Bayindir, the Turkish goalkeeper.

“United would consider reasonable offers for Ugarte, who has underperformed since his £50million move from PSG two years ago. Barcelona are reluctant to pay the £20million loan fee that is required to make Marcus Rashford’s loan move permanent and are now assessing other options, although the idea of him returning there next season, possibly on loan, is still possible.

“Rashford, who earns £325,000 a week, has two years remaining on his United contract. Trabzonspor, meanwhile, want to make André Onana’s loan move to the Turkish club permanent.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Inter Milan are the ‘favourites’ to sign Casemiro when he leaves Man Utd

Casemiro revealed earlier this year that he will be leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer but some fans have been calling for the Brazilian to stay at Man Utd this summer.

And now Hirst has revealed that Serie A giants Inter Milan are currently the “favourites” to sign Casemiro and brought the latest news of Man Utd midfield targets this summer.

Hirst added: “Central midfield because Casemiro’s five-year spell at United will end when his contract expires this summer.

“The 34-year-old Brazilian has had the best season of his United career, but he wants to leave for pastures new — Inter Miami are the favourites to sign him — and the harsh reality is that he is not worth the £350,000 a week that United are paying him.

“That figure would go up to £437,500 a week next season, because the wages of some United players go up by 25 per cent if they qualify for the Champions League.

“Elliot Anderson is United’s top target to replace Casemiro, but they are not willing to meet Nottingham Forest’s £120million asking price — the feeling in football circles is that no one else will either.

“Aurélien Tchouaméni, the £70million-valued Real Madrid midfielder, Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and the Crystal Palace and England player Adam Wharton are among the other candidates under consideration.”