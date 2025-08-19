Manchester United are adamant they’ll sign a midfielder before the September 1 deadline, and multiple reports are pointing to a 23-year-old LaLiga star being the one to fill the void.

After three high-profile additions were made in the final third, Man Utd have turned their attention to signing a new goalkeeper and central midfielder.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba was the club’s priority, and the ultra-impressive 21-year-old was keen on signing for the Red Devils.

Man Utd made an official approach to Brighton but were told in no uncertain terms that a deal is NOT there to be made this summer.

Brighton did not even quote Man Utd a price, such is their determination to retain Baleba for one more season at least.

Fabrizio Romano has insisted the story between United and Baleba is not over, with the club expected to revisit a move in the summer of 2026.

That will do little to help Ruben Amorim in the here and now, and Man Utd are prepared to sign an alternative over the next fortnight.

Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand is admired, as is Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. However, one name TEAMtalk were exclusively told to keep an eye on was Lucien Agoume of Sevilla.

That steer came via transfer insider, Dean Jones, and the latest out of Spain suggests Man Utd are ready to make a move…

Lucien Agoume to Man Utd latest

Seville-base outlet, Orgullobiri, declared ‘Manchester United is coming for Agoume.’

The 23-year-old joined Sevilla in a permanent deal from Inter Milan in 2024. His existing contract with the Spanish side contains a release clause worth €40m.

Man Utd are said to be the ‘leading’ contender to sign the midfielder, but a separate report from Ficherio claims they don’t want to meet the full asking price.

They stated Man Utd are ‘willing to offer a fee between 25 and 30 million euros.’ That currently equates to £21.6m-£25.9m.

Sevilla’s director of football, Antonio Cordon, is said to be referring all interested parties to the release clause, and that includes Man Utd.

