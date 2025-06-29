Manchester United are prepping what they’re confident will be a decisive third bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, and Fabrizio Romano has hinted at what will change between bids two and three.

Mbeumo, 25, has chosen to sign for Man Utd. The left-footer wants the Red Devils and no other club in the event he leaves Brentford this summer.

The Bees have been using the £62.5m deal that took Matheus Cunha from Wolves to Old Trafford as a measuring stick.

United’s first bid worth £45m plus £10m in add-ons was quickly rebuffed. An improved second offer did hit the £62.5m figure, though comprised £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons.

That second bid was rejected by Brentford and talks between the two clubs have continued.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Romano, Man Utd are “confident” and “optimistic” the third bid they’re working on will seal the deal.

Taking to YouTube, Romano confirmed a third bid is on the way before dropping a hint about it’s make-up.

Romano suggested Man Utd might not up the total value of the bid (£62.5m), but instead make the structure of the deal and add-ons involved more favourable for Brentford.

“Man Utd are preparing to improve their proposal,” declared Romano. “It’s not just about numbers and the transfer fee, it’s also about the structure of the deal, payment terms, instalments, also add-ons, easy or difficult, how to activate them.

“Man Utd are working on all these details of the deal in order to try and reach an agreement with Brentford.

“So talks remain underway between Man Utd and Brentford. United remain hopeful of striking a deal.”

Romano concluded by insisting once again that Mbeumo only wants to sign for Man Utd and no other club if he does leave Brentford this summer.

Ruben Amorim’s plan for Bryan Mbeumo

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently confirmed Man Utd do have the financial capability to sign Mbeumo prior to player sales.

If signed, Mbeumo will line up in one of the two No 10 spots behind the striker in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. His partner in those dual No 10 roles will be Matheus Cunha.

That will result in captain Bruno Fernandes occupying one of the deeper midfield roles, just as he often did in the latter stages of the 2024/25 season.

United also hope to complete their attacking revamp by signing a new starting striker. However, assuming Mbeumo signs first, player sales will be required before the important third addition can be made.

Mbeumo vs Prem’s best right wingers (Last three seasons all comps)