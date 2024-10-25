Man Utd could get one over on Liverpool in the winter window

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in an Argentine left-back who Liverpool have theorised as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, and how much a transfer will cost has been revealed.

The left-back position at Liverpool has been settled for a number of years, with Andy Robertson first choice and Kostas Tsimikas providing back-up since arriving in 2020.

However, a prior report from The Sun claimed Liverpool had begun to look to the future now that Robertson has turned 30. Among the players they took a look at over the summer was 19-year-old Argentine, Julio Soler.

The youngster is already a guaranteed starter in his home country with club side Lanus. He’s captained Argentina’s Under-20s and also turned out for Argentina’s Olympics squad in Paris.

But according to a fresh update from TBR Football, Liverpool may be caught cold by bitter rivals Man Utd.

It’s claimed the Red Devils have made repeated checks and conducted several scouting missions on Soler over the past few months.

United’s recruitment team are formulating a list of targets for the upcoming January transfer window and Soler is a player of interest.

Should Man Utd firm up their interest by making an approach in the winter window, The Sun previously revealed Lanus will demand a fee of roughly £13m before selling Soler.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Man Utd need fresh injection at left-back

The left-back position has proven troublesome for Erik ten Hag during much of his tenure at Man Utd.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled mightily with injuries. That resulted in either Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot deputising on the left side for much of last season.

On the back of Wan-Bissaka’s £15m sale to West Ham, Dalot and Lisandro Martinez have been tasked with deputising for their injured comrades at left-back.

Of course, any Man Utd move for Soler in January could prompt Liverpool to spring into action with a matching move of their own.

At 19 and never having played outside of Argentina in club football, Soler has the feel of a longer-term project rather than a player who would displace Robertson or Shaw straight away.

Another option on Man Utd’s radar is Alvaro Fernandez Carreras – a player they sold to Benfica over the summer. Man Utd hold a buy-back clause in the Spaniard’s contract and Ten Hag has confirmed United are ‘assessing’ whether to activate it.

Latest Man Utd news – De Jong hope / Rashford request

In other news, reports in Spain claim Barcelona have determined they’ll sell Frenkie de Jong if a bid of €70m is received.

The Dutchman is a long-term Man Utd target and per a separate report from Sport, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG could provide competition if De Jong does leave the Camp Nou.

Elsewhere, Nacional have remarkably claimed Marcus Rashford has instructed his agent to engineer a way out of Man Utd as soon as possible.

A January exit is not out of the question, with the report listing Aston Villa, Napoli and Marseille as clubs who’d welcome Rashford with open arms.

Finally, United legend Paul Scholes has declared Liverpool’s squad is stronger than Arsenal’s. Scholes also explained why Arne Slot’s men are now Manchester City’s primary title rival and not the Gunners.