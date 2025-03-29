Manchester United are plotting a move for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who could reportedly replace one of two stars who are ‘expected to depart’ Old Trafford.

A host of Sporting players have been linked with the Red Devils since Ruben Amorim left the Portuguese giants for the 20-time English champions.

Geovany Quenda is one example of a Sporting star Man Utd were very keen on signing, but despite holding talks with the player’s camp, Chelsea swooped in and won the race for his signature.

Man Utd will be desperate to avoid that mistake again and according to Stretty News, Sporting defensive midfielder Hjulmand could be the ‘perfect signing’ to fill a key area in Amorim’s squad.

The report claims that both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are ‘expected’ to leave this summer and Bruno Fernandes ‘needs a solid partner-in-crime who can lift some of the burden off his shoulders.’

Manuel Ugarte is that man at the moment, but he has his ‘ups and downs’ and therefore, Man Utd are keen to bring in a new defensive-minded midfielder.

Hjulmand has reportedly been identified as ‘the right profile for the role’ and Man Utd believe they can sign him this summer for a fee in the region of €50m (£42m, $54m) to €60m (£50m, $65m).

PSR could hamper Man Utd in midfielder chase

The report adds that Hjulmand could be a ‘serious candidate’ to join Man Utd, but our information suggests that there are hurdles to a potential transfer.

Firstly, Man are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) position. They will therefore have to sell players before they can afford to make any big-money additions.

Marcus Rashford is expected to leave, and if he joins Aston Villa permanently after his loan, that will be £40m in the bank. The Red Devils are also open to offloading Casemiro, while Victor Lindelof, Eriksen, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton are all out of contract this summer.

Those exits would generate some funds, but more players may have to be sold if they want to strengthen multiple positions.

That brings us to the next factor affecting a potential move for Hjulmand: Man Utd are prioritising the signing of a new striker – not a midfielder.

Amorim is keen to bring in more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Man Utd are taking a data-led approach in searching out their ideal next striker, and the process is still at the internal rather outreach tage, but again, their business will be limited by how much money they can generate from player sales.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is under consideration, but he is not alone. Also on the shortlist are Victor Osimhen (albeit a difficult deal to get done), Benjamin Sesko, and Liam Delap, while Jean-Philippe Mateta has also been looked at.

