Manchester United have reportedly decided to make Napoli striker Victor Osimhen their ‘big target’ for the January transfer window as they also prepare to offload two attacking stars.

Ruben Amorim has not had the best start to life at Old Trafford, having won two, lost two and drawn one of his first five matches in charge, although Sunday’s Manchester derby win should give Man Utd plenty of confidence going forward.

Scoring goals has been an issue for United, who have notched just 21 in 16 Premier League outings so far – only Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town and Southampton have scored fewer.

That has once again led to reports that Amorim will target a new No.9 in January, especially given Joshua Zirkzee’s struggles in front of goal and the fact that Marcus Rashford is out of favour.

Spanish publication Fichajes reports that the Red Devils have made Napoli’s Osimhen ‘their big target for the January transfer window’, with the player currently on loan in Turkey with Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old, who will turn 26 just before the new year, has a release clause of €75million (£62m/$79m) and the report adds that the Nigeria international has ‘become a strategic priority for the English club’, although Premier League rivals ‘have not lost sight of the striker, after talks last summer failed to bear fruit.’

Caught Offside reported on Monday that United have made a ‘fresh approach’ for Osimhen after it became clear that Rashford’s time at the club is drawing to a close.

Zirkzee’s struggles have also put more pressure on injury-prone Rasmus Hojlund to be the club’s main goal-getter, but United hope that will all change if they can get Osimhen through the door.

Rashford, Zirkzee to make way for Osimhen capture

Osimhen has netted 10 times and added five assists in 14 games in all competitions for Galatasaray so far this season and it’s been reported that the Turkish outfit could turn to Tottenham if they lose their first-choice No.9 in January.

As mentioned above, making room for Osimhen in Amorim’s first-team squad will likely come at a cost, with Rashford and Zirkzee both sacrificed to get their man.

A fresh report from journalist Dani Serrano, writing for El Nacional, revealed that United are one of three clubs to have ‘made contact’ with the representatives of Nico Williams as a straight replacement for Rashford in 2025.

As it stands, sources have told us that, while Rashford is up for sale and that offers for his services will be considered, a January move away from Old Trafford looks extremely difficult to pull off.

Furthermore, reporter Ben Jacobs, writing for TEAMtalk, has explained why PSG are not currently in the running for his services, while a trusted source has also appeared to rule Arsenal out of the running.

As for Zirkzee, the Netherlands international continues to be linked with a return to Italy, with Juventus and Napoli both being linked for the forward.

Zirkzee’s agent is reportedly set to meet with United in the ‘next few days’ to understand their plan for the striker amid talk of a return to Serie A, where he excelled at Bologna before his switch to Old Trafford over the summer.

IN FOCUS – A fading force? Rashford’s goals and assists for Man Utd over the years