Man Utd ‘ready to pay’ release clause to sign incredible new starting centre-back

Manchester United are ready to sign a new starting centre-back ahead of next season and Gleison Bremer could be their man after reports in Italy claimed they could activate the Juventus star’s release clause.

Raphael Varane looks likely to leave Man Utd in the summer, while the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are also facing uncertain futures in their defence. Therefore, Man Utd want to establish a new partner at the back for Lisandro Martinez.

As TEAMtalk has explained, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is a top target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new regime, but he is left-footed like Martinez. Therefore, it might be sensible for Man Utd to look at right-footed targets too.

That’s where Bremer could come in. The Brazil international has built up a good reputation in Serie A, first with Torino and then with their cross-city rivals, Juventus.

At the age of 27, Bremer is now primed for the next step in his career and it could bring him to the Premier League.

According to La Repubblica, Man Utd are ‘ready to pay’ the €60m (£51.3m) fee that will free him up to negotiate personal terms with his potential next employers.

Bremer’s release clause was agreed when he extended his contract with Juventus until 2028 back in December, and although it is technically only officially active from next summer, his current employers are expected to honour it this year.

And if Man Utd genuinely are willing to pay up, Bremer could become their player in the summer, as long as they can convince him to accept terms.

Juventus stance on Brazil international explained

Bremer recently played against England as a late substitute for Brazil. At club level, meanwhile, he has played 29 times this season, for a Juventus side on course to finish in the top four.

When not suspended, he has started every possible Serie A game under Max Allegri, only missing six minutes of action along the way.

In an ideal world, Juventus still envisage a future where he is at the heart of their defence. However, from a financial perspective, they would find it hard to turn down a €60m offer for his services.

Juventus will owe 10% of the fee they receive to Torino as part of a sell-on clause, but even after taking that into account, stand to make a major profit on the former Atletico Mineiro prospect.

It could all culminate with Bremer becoming the third player to ever arrive at Man Utd directly from Juventus, although since the others (Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo) were returning for second spells, he would in essence be setting a new precedent.

