Manchester United could offload two underperforming stars in January to help fund a series of new arrivals in a critical January transfer window.

It’s not an exaggeration to state Man Utd getting the upcoming winter window wrong could result in relegation.

The Red Devils possess the worst defence in Europe having conceded more goals (34) than any side in the top five leagues.

The goalkeeper looks shaky, the midfield can’t run, age has caught up with Bruno Fernandes, and the forwards don’t score.

Man Utd have already played the new manager card in an effort to stave off relegation to the second tier. But without player turnover in January, Mauricio Pochettino will be hamstrung by this current crop of overpaid and underperforming stars.

A recent report from the Daily Mail revealed United are ready to spend around £50m in the winter window.

But with additions being sought at left-back, centre-back and striker, United will struggle to attract quality players in every position on such a small budget.

Accordingly, player sales in the positions Man Utd sign players would not only ensure the budget is bolstered, but the squad isn’t weakened.

And per both our sources at TEAMtalk and the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Joshua Zirkzee could go if/when a new striker arrives.

Joshua Zirkzee could leave Man Utd in January

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: “In terms of a frontman, they still rate Benjamin Sesko, let’s get that right, but they simply need more.

“They have nothing after that and would not rule out Joshua Zirkzee leaving, especially if they bring in a Folarin Balogun or Ivan Toney.”

Late on Monday night, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I told you over the recent days about Joshua Zirkzee for example, it’s not only new signings, of course they need new signings but also about the exits.

“Zirkzee wants to understand what to do. There’s interest from Italy in Joshua Zirkzee. Napoli, Como, Juventus, several clubs keeping close eye.

“So Man United in the next weeks will have to decide together with Pochettino on Zirkzee, on some exits, and then the incomings of course.”

The Times have stated signing a new striker – not a defender – is United’s absolute top priority in January. That comes on the back of the report revealing United now view the £36.5m signing as a second striker or No 10, and not an out-and-out frontman.

Another who could be sold in January is Lisandro Martinez.

Time up for Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine costs United goals on a weekly basis, and in the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday, Martinez looked like he’d rather be anywhere else.

The £56m signing frequently allowed Bradley Barcola to dash away without so much as a token effort to win the ball or bring the Frenchman down.

Martinez is out of contract at season’s end and prior reports have claimed neither he nor Man Utd want the one-year option in his contract to be triggered.

The arrival of fellow Argentine Pochettino could, in theory, bring change to Martinez’s situation. However, his first display under Pochettino on Sunday strongly suggests Martinez has already washed his hands of the Red Devils.

The latest from Flashscore and their reporter, Dean Jones, insists a January sale, probably to Atletico Madrid, is a realistic prospect.

Jones stated: ‘Lisandro Martinez has another fight on his hands in order to have any Manchester United future, but the potential of a transfer to Atletico Madrid continues to be touted.

‘The Argentine defender was handed a starting opportunity by new manager Mauricio Pochettino at Liverpool on Sunday, but his performance did little to ease the concerns that have been building around his long-term prospects.

‘Martinez’s contract expires in 2027 and United have shown no intention of offering him an extension, leaving his future increasingly uncertain as the club consider their defensive options.

‘There is a possibility that a change of scenery could appeal to the 28-year-old, who has previously expressed a desire to experience Spanish football.

‘Atletico Madrid could offer an attractive destination, and they may even make an offer in January.

‘Diego Simeone is a confirmed admirer of his compatriot and would welcome the opportunity to bring him to the Spanish capital.’

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