Man Utd to sell SIX stars including Mason Greenwood and £113m pair, as Ratcliffe revolution gets real

Man Utd could sell SIX first-teamers to add to the lengthy list of anticipated this summer

Manchester United have been tipped to sell six first-team stars to begin an anticipated squad clear-out this summer, while a series of releases and a loan departure will see the final exit figure fly past double figures, according to a report.

Major change is on the horizon at Old Trafford this summer. Following his partial take-over, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is pulling the strings and the club’s hierarchy behind the scenes has is in the process of being overhauled.

Omar Berrada has been drafted in to replace Richard Arnold as CEO. Dan Ashworth is expected to join from Newcastle as the sporting director once a compensation fee has been agreed. The man he’ll replace – John Murtough – stepped down from his role earlier on Tuesday, according to David Ornstein.

Furthermore, Jason Wilcox has agreed to become the new technical director at Man Utd. Wilcox will replace Darren Fletcher who’ll remain at United, though in a renamed and recalibrated role.

The changes may well extend to the dugout, with fresh reports suggesting Erik ten Hag will be axed thanks in part to his ‘kamikaze’ tactics.

DON’T MISS: Game over for ‘kamikaze’ Ten Hag as Man Utd chief Ratcliffe draws up two-man shortlist

Elsewhere, Man Utd’s playing personnel will also be given a thorough spring cleaning.

Sofyan Amrabat will be returned to Fiorentina once his underwhelming loan stint concludes. Elsewhere, Tom Heaton, Brandon Williams, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are all out of contract this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, all five of the impending free agents are in line to leave the club this summer.

However, they could be joined by six more stars who would leave via permanent sales rather than seeing their contracts expire.

Six up for sale

Luckhurst named Alvaro Fernandez, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Facundo Pellistri as players who could United could collect fees for this summer.

Left-back Fernandez is currently loaned to Benfica and his deal contains an option to buy that becomes an obligation if he plays a certain number of games.

However, Fernandez has been used sparingly in recent weeks and the MEN suggest this may be with a view to ensuring Benfica avoid triggering the clause.

Hannibal is on loan at Sevilla and his stint in Spain has failed to ignite. Sevilla can sign the combative midfielder via an option worth €20m. Various sources all agree Sevilla will pass on the clause.

Van de Beek is another who is out on loan, though like Hannibal, his current club aren’t expected to sign the player outright.

Eintracht Frankfurt are expected to ignore their €14m option to buy following Van de Beek’s sub-par displays in Germany so far.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd to replace Van de Beek with £47m goalscorer; Arsenal star can finally seal overdue move

Fernandez, Hannibal and Van de Beek are thus set to return to Old Trafford in the summer. If Luckhurst is correct, the next step in their respective careers will be permanent sales.

Sancho (loaned to Borussia Dortmund) and Mason Greenwood (loaned to Getafe) are also on the chopping block. Marca claimed Man Utd will command £43m for Greenwood, while United’s asking price for Sancho is said to be £30m.

Generating £30m and a maximum of £12m for Van de Beek (the cost of his Frankfurt option) would mean Man Utd suffer a loss of £71m on the pair who were signed for £113m combined.

Pellistri had struggled to convince Ten Hag he was worthy of regular minutes this term and was duly loaned to Granada in January. The Mirror claimed earlier in April that it’s dawned on Pellistri he has no long-term future at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: The 10 best bargains in Premier League history: Legendary Man Utd stars, Arsenal icon, Everton skipper…