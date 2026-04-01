A new name can be added to the lengthy list of stars Manchester United are ready to offload this summer, and he’s one who’s still to make his senior debut.

All the signs point towards Man Utd being one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League once the summer window opens. Big money will be spent in midfield, with multiple additions expected. A new left-winger is wanted, while an addition at centre-back is also being considered – more on that later.

United have cash to splash and securing Champions League qualification will loosen the purse strings even further.

But to ensure the club can afford the calibre of player they crave in several positions, a multitude of exits will occur.

Casemiro is leaving via free agency and there’ll be no U-turn on his contract. Rasmus Hojlund is joining Napoli who’ll sign the Danish striker for €44m / £38m. Man Utd expect Barcelona to turn Marcus Rashford’s loan spell permanent to the tune of €30m / £26m.

Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho will join Casemiro in departing when their deals expire. According to Sky Sports, United will listen to offers for Andre Onana, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee too.

And per the latest from the Daily Mail, there’s another, as yet unreported name, that could be on the exit pile.

‘Radek Vitek has limited interest in returning from loan at Bristol City to be a back-up,’ the report read. ‘The 22-year-old could bring in around £10m.’

Vitek is a Czech goalkeeper who arrived in Man Utd’s academy back in 2020. He’s been farmed out on loan three times and is currently the regular starter during his loan spell at Championship side Bristol City, who recently appointed Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

Vitek has never played a senior match for parent club Man Utd, though his successful loan spells away have helped to elevate his asking price to around £10m.

And with the Mail suggesting he’s not wholly convinced at the thought of being a back-up at Man Utd and featuring sparingly in the cup competitions, a permanent sale could occur and see Vitek come and go without ever debuting.

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Latest Man Utd news – Shock centre-back update / Onana wants to return

In other news, Man Utd have emerged as the clear frontrunners in the race to sign highly-rated young defender Charlie Cresswell from Toulouse this summer, with sources close to the situation telling us the 23-year-old Englishman would be ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Man Utd qualifying for the Champions League will result in Andre Onana receiving a pay increase next season, and with the stopper hoping to stick around next year, reports have outlined what decision Man Utd have taken.

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