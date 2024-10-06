A remarkable report has claimed Manchester United are willing to wait until next summer in order to lure Liverpool icon Xabi Alonso to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

Ten Hag’s position as manager of Man Utd is once again under serious threat. Just three wins from United’s first nine matches has amped up the pressure ahead of what could be a season-defining clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be in attendance at Villa Park and defeat to Unai Emery’s side could constitute Ten Hag’s final act with the Red Devils.

And according to a bombshell report from Spanish outlet Todofichajes, Man Utd aim to stun bitter rivals Liverpool by bringing Reds great Xabi Alonso in as Ten Hag’s successor.

Alonso starred for Liverpool between 2004-09, helping Liverpool to win the Champions League (2005) and FA Cup (2006). Liverpool explored appointing Alonso as their successor to Jurgen Klopp earlier in 2024, though the Spaniard elected to remain loyal to Bayer Leverkusen for one more season at least.

But per the Spanish report, Man Utd are ‘willing to wait for Xabi Alonso’ who they hope to appoint at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Alonso – who masterminded Leverkusen’s first ever Bundesliga title win last season – was labelled Man Utd’s ‘first option.’

Could Xabi Alonso really join Man Utd?

Of course, waiting for Alonso to arrive next summer would require Man Utd to install an interim manager in the event they dispensed with Ten Hag mid-season.

On that front, a fresh update from The Mirror claims current United assistant manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, will take the reins in an interim capacity should Ten Hag be sacked.

It’s important to note Todofichajes are not known for being among the more reliable outlets when it comes to transfer and managerial news.

It is TEAMtalk’s understanding that Thomas Tuchel is a far likelier candidate to take charge if Ten Hag is removed. Max Allegri is also admired by United higher-ups and both managers are currently out of work and available.

Sticking closer to home, we’ve also been told British trio Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Gareth Southgate would come under serious consideration.

There must also be significant doubts as to whether Alonso would want to take the Man Utd job if it were offered.

While it’s still early days in the season, United do not look a team capable of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Furthermore, Alonso has long been speculated to be Real Madrid’s long-term option when the time comes to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Pundits tee off on Man Utd and Ten Hag

In other news, former United coach Benni McCarthy has revealed why Jadon Sancho moving to Chelsea was always likely, while also explaining some of the factors behind his troublesome Old Trafford spell.

Pundit Paul Merson has pointed to Ryan Gravenberch when explaining a key difference between Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Ten Hag.

“Ryan Gravenberch has been outstanding for Liverpool,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “Good coaches make players better, that’s exactly what Slot has done with Gravenberch this season.

“He looks a far better player than he was last term. On the contrary, if you look up the road towards Manchester [United] and you really can’t find anyone who has improved as a player under Ten Hag.”

Elsewhere, two Dutch voices have torn into Ten Hag and centre-back signing Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt’s career is said to have gone backwards and signing for Man Utd was stated to be proof of that.

Ten Hag’s win percentage better than most