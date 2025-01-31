Man Utd ‘ready to attack’ for dazzling €80m signing after shock sale approved

Manchester United are weighing up a stunning move for an €80m-rated attacker whose shock sale has been greenlit, though Liverpool AND Manchester City could pose a problem.

A blockbuster transfer was completed on January 30 that did not involve Premier League sides. However, England’s elite are directly affected, with the future of Dutch superstar, Xavi Simons, now looking like it will lay in the EPL.

The 21-year-old attacker completed a permanent transfer from PSG to RB Leipzig on Thursday. Simons was already at Leipzig on loan, though his permanent sale to the tune of €81m (€50m plus €31m in add-ons) was officially announced.

Yet despite only just signing with Leipzig outright, two separate sources – Fabrizio Romano and BILD chief, Christian Falk – claim Simons is expected to be on the move once again come the summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “Xavi Simons is a Red Bull Leipzig player, 100 percent, forget about PSG. He’s playing for RB Leipzig no longer on loan but permanent transfer.

“But the contract is until June 2027, short contract, two-and-a-half years. What does it mean? In the summer, save this video, remember the name Xavi Simons, will be one to watch.

“Premier League and LaLiga clubs ready to attack, especially Premier League because many clubs in England are keeping a close eye on the situation of Xavi Simons. Top, top clubs.

“All of them closely monitoring the player, I can tell you several of them have sent their scouts.

“After the window I will be more precise with which clubs, but remember Xavi Simons for the summer could be a very interesting situation for Premier League clubs.”

But while Romano stopped short of naming specific clubs, Falk wasn’t so shy when providing an update of his own on X.

Falk wrote: “RB Leipzig are open to sell Xavi Simons (21) in summer. The club is willing to negotiate a sum of €70m/€80m.

“Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City observe his situation. His new contract at Leipzig is until 2027.”

Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City – who needs Xavi Simons more?

Simons can play on the left side of the attack, though his primary position is a more centralised No 10.

Ruben Amorim has brought his customary 3-4-2-1 formation to Man Utd and there are two spots behind the striker Simons could fill.

Interestingly, Bruno Fernandes – who initially occupied one of those positions – has been used in a deeper role on occasion of late. Against FCSB on Thursday night, Fernandes played in central midfield, with Kobbie Mainoo pushing up into a more advanced role.

Liverpool, meanwhile, never operated with a conventional No 10 under Jurgen Klopp. But with Arne Slot now at the helm, Simons looks tailor-made for his fellow Dutchman’s 4-2-3-1 line-up.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have split time in the No 10 position this season. Simons may well be viewed as an upgrade on both.

Man City’s interest may hinge on the future of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian legend is out of contract at season’s end and wanted by MLS clubs including expansion side San Diego FC.

As such, Simons looks to be an excellent fit for each of the three English sides in the mix. As Romano mentioned, the Dutchman’s future is definitely one to watch come the summer.

One interesting point to note is Liverpool legend Klopp is now the Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

While the German will obviously act in the best interests of his employers, Liverpool may find themselves with a slight advantage if there is a decision to make on which club’s offer to accept.

Latest Man Utd news – Mathys Tel, Casemiro…

In other news, Man Utd are attempting to hijack Tottenham’s move for Bayern Munich striker, Mathys Tel.

Bayern and Spurs have agreed a deal worth €60m/£50m for the French striker, though Tel is yet to agree personal terms with Tottenham.

Man Utd intend to lodge a loan offer that would allow Tel to return to Bayern in the summer, while there is also a belief the frontman favours joining United above all other suitors.

Elsewhere, a pre-deadline exit for Casemiro was described as a very “realistic scenario” for Man Utd by Sky Germany.

The fading midfielder is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia as well as Serie A side Roma.

Casemiro is open to joining Roma who are interested in a loan deal if able to move Leandro Paredes out first. The Argentine has been linked with a return to Argentina by way of Boca Juniors.